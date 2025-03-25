Kunal Kamra Row: Hansal Mehta Recalls Political Intimidation; Jaya Bachchan Questions Freedom of Speech

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is again at the center of controversy with his recent jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. His parody song and the subsequent vandalism of the venue where he performed have drawn stark social media reactions. Bollywood celebrities including Hansal Mehta, Jaya Bachchan and Anurag Kashyap have come forward to defend Kamra's freedom of expression and criticise the actions of those who vandalised the Mumbai venue where his show was filmed.

Hansal Mehta Recalls His Own Experience

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is known for Scam 1992 and Shahid, commented that Kamra's experience echoed the intimidation and violence he as a filmmaker had faced with the Shiv Sena party. In a social media post, Mehta, said, "About 25 years ago, Shiv Sena members entered my work place and vandalised my office, assaulted me physically, and demanded that I apologise publicly for a line of dialogue in my film Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar (2000)."

He concluded his post by condemning this culture of violence and intimidation, framing Kamra's experience as yet another example of art being suppressed, and that Mehta himself had been left with scars that altered the path of his filmmaking. "That incident didn't just bruise my body. It bruised my spirit. It blunted my filmmaking, muted my courage, and silenced parts of me that took years to reclaim," Mehta wrote.

Jaya Bachchan Questions Restrictions on Freedom of Speech

Veteran actor and BJP member of parliament (MP) Jaya Bachchan has also come out in favour of Kamra. Bachchan questioned the growing limits on freedom of speech and condemned the violence against Kamra after his set. "Where is the freedom of speech? There is freedom of action only when there is a ruckus - beat up the opposition, rape women, murder them. What else," she said.

Anurag Kashyap Shows Silent Support

Anurag Kashyap, a filmmaker who is known for his no-filter nature, likewise raised support for Kamra by resharing Hansal Mehta's Instagram post. While Kashyap's post did not have a caption, it showcased support for Kamra.

Anurag Kashyap re-shares Hansal Mehta's post (Photo: Instagram)

Kunal Kamra's Bold Reply

In the midst of the controversy, Kamra released a statement in which he maintained that he would not apologise for anything he said in his stand-up, also condemning the attack on the Habitat comedy venue in Mumbai, where he had performed.

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served", his statement read.

He also attacked politicians for taking themselves so seriously that they "couldn't understand" jokes. "Our right to freedom of speech and expression should not only be used to wag our tails for the powerful and rich," he wrote, questioning if the law would be applied to the vandalism, in the manner he has experienced.

An FIR has been registered against both Kamra and the Shiv Sena youth wing for their respective roles in the controversy.