INTERVIEW | Kumar Sanu Says Today's Songs Depict Violent Love; Promises Fans A Pure Romantic Melody Soon

In the golden era of the 1990s, when romantic songs ruled Indian cinema, there was one voice that became the pulse of millions - Kumar Sanu. With his unparalleled melody and depth of emotion, he is the only singer to have bagged the Filmfare Award five consecutive times (1991-1995), which remains unbroken till today.

Even today, his music continues to win hearts with the same sweetness and intensity. From timeless duets like Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana, Tujhe Dekha To, Pehla Nasha, and Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye to energetic tracks like Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Chura Ke Dil Mera, his voice continues to live in people's playlists.

Recently, the legendary singer collaborated with singer Madhushree on a new release, Barishe Teri. In a conversation with ETV Bharat's Kirtikumar Kadam, Kumar Sanu opened up about the music changes, working with old colleagues, his daughter's achievements, the rise of AI in music, and what lies ahead.

ETV Bharat: Sanu Da, earlier romantic songs were heard everywhere, but now they seem less frequent. How do you view this change?

Kumar Sanu: Of course, with time, many things have changed. Earlier, songs carried romance that was softer, sweeter, and more tender. But today, sometimes songs depict even violent forms of love, while at other times, very delicate love stories are portrayed. We are fortunate that we still receive beautiful lyrics and compositions. Change is natural, but sometimes when change happens just for the sake of it, the original sweetness is lost. Still, a good lyric and a good tune never grow old.

ETV Bharat: You recently sang Barishe Teri with Madhushree. How was the experience of working with her again after so many years?

Kumar Sanu: Honestly, the biggest thing for me is to get a good tune and meaningful lyrics. When Madhushree called me for this song, the moment I heard it, I knew it was something special. Her voice has a rich tone, which many singers don't have. We first met nearly 30 years ago in Suriname. Recording with her again after so many years was a wonderful experience.

ETV Bharat: When you hear a new song, what do you look for before deciding to sing it?