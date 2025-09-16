INTERVIEW | Kumar Sanu Says Today's Songs Depict Violent Love; Promises Fans A Pure Romantic Melody Soon
Singer Kumar Sanu reflects on changing trends in music, AI's impact, working with Madhushree, his daughter's success, and promises fans a fresh romantic melody soon.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 16, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST
In the golden era of the 1990s, when romantic songs ruled Indian cinema, there was one voice that became the pulse of millions - Kumar Sanu. With his unparalleled melody and depth of emotion, he is the only singer to have bagged the Filmfare Award five consecutive times (1991-1995), which remains unbroken till today.
Even today, his music continues to win hearts with the same sweetness and intensity. From timeless duets like Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana, Tujhe Dekha To, Pehla Nasha, and Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye to energetic tracks like Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Chura Ke Dil Mera, his voice continues to live in people's playlists.
Recently, the legendary singer collaborated with singer Madhushree on a new release, Barishe Teri. In a conversation with ETV Bharat's Kirtikumar Kadam, Kumar Sanu opened up about the music changes, working with old colleagues, his daughter's achievements, the rise of AI in music, and what lies ahead.
ETV Bharat: Sanu Da, earlier romantic songs were heard everywhere, but now they seem less frequent. How do you view this change?
Kumar Sanu: Of course, with time, many things have changed. Earlier, songs carried romance that was softer, sweeter, and more tender. But today, sometimes songs depict even violent forms of love, while at other times, very delicate love stories are portrayed. We are fortunate that we still receive beautiful lyrics and compositions. Change is natural, but sometimes when change happens just for the sake of it, the original sweetness is lost. Still, a good lyric and a good tune never grow old.
ETV Bharat: You recently sang Barishe Teri with Madhushree. How was the experience of working with her again after so many years?
Kumar Sanu: Honestly, the biggest thing for me is to get a good tune and meaningful lyrics. When Madhushree called me for this song, the moment I heard it, I knew it was something special. Her voice has a rich tone, which many singers don't have. We first met nearly 30 years ago in Suriname. Recording with her again after so many years was a wonderful experience.
ETV Bharat: When you hear a new song, what do you look for before deciding to sing it?
Kumar Sanu: First, I see if the tune and lyrics touch me. If they do, then I sing it. Strong lyrics and powerful music are a must for me. I only sing songs that move me personally. On my YouTube channel (Kumar Sanu Official), I release a new song every 10-15 days, all melodious with good lyrics and meaningful videos. For me, only tunes and words that strike the heart are worth singing.
ETV Bharat: Your daughter, Shannon K, is doing well in America's music scene. What would you like to say about her journey?
Kumar Sanu: Yes, her latest single, Antidote, was released by an American label and received a tremendous response. It reached No.3 on the US charts and No.1 on YouTube in India. She's only 22, but she does everything herself. Her self-belief and dedication make me very proud. She's collaborating with musicians who have worked with artists like Justin Bieber. With her hard work, I am confident she will make a big name for herself.
ETV Bharat: Is the singer's role likely to change with Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancing?
Kumar Sanu: AI can either be good or bad - it depends on how it's used. If technology is used in the right way, it can aid artists. However, if AI is used to compose songs without involving singers, then that's not right and can be harmful to artists. I recently had a Pakistani song sung in my AI voice, but I never sang it. That's why I believe technology will develop, but the human element, emotions, and soul in music should always be kept alive.
ETV Bharat: What should audiences look forward to in the coming days?
Kumar Sanu: I have a new romantic song ready for my YouTube channel. This is the first time I'm revealing it. The song has pure melody and true romance. I'm confident it will remind listeners of the golden era of music. As always, I try to bring something new for my fans. This one, too, is sung with Madhushree.
ETV Bharat: What do you think about today's generation of singers?
Kumar Sanu: There are many good singers today. But for me, the most important thing is the music itself. A good tune and meaningful lyrics are like Vitamin D for life - they energise and keep the mind young. I believe that no matter the age, if you love music, you'll always remain young. I tell everyone - never stop singing, because music keeps your soul alive.
