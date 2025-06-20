Kuberaa Twitter Review: Dhanush's Stellar Act Steals the Show, Netizens Call It a Must-Watch Socio-political thriller

Hyderabad: Dhanush starrer Kuberaa is one of the much-awaited releases this year. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the film has finally hit the big screens today. And early reactions suggest that Kuberaa is living up to its pre-release hype. Headlined by Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, Kuberaa has opened to largely positive reviews from moviegoers on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

Kuberaa is Sekhar Kammula’s biggest and most ambitious project in his career spanning 25 years and 10 films as director. If early wave of reactions is anything to go by, Sekhar seems to have succeeded in delivering a gripping socio-political thriller. Not that the film doesn't have its share of flaws. But, what’s shining through in audience feedback is impressive performances by lead cast, engaging narrative, and Devi Sri Prasad's music.

One of Career-Best Performances By Dhanush

At the centre of all the praise is Tamil superstar Dhanush. His portrayal of a beggar has struck a strong emotional chord with viewers. Many netizens are calling this his finest performance in recent times, with some even saying he “lived the character”. Dhanush is effortless as leading man in beggar's role. The emotional depth and intensity of his performance are earning praise from the audience.

Nagarjuna and Rashmika Shine Too

Nagarjuna’s role as a CBI officer is being appreciated for its understated power. The 65-year-old veteran brings a sense of authority and calm that balances Dhanush’s intensity on screen. Rashmika too has her moments. Many viewers called her chemistry with Dhanush one of the highlights of the film.

Emotional Second Half

Several viewers pointed out that while the first half builds up slowly, the second half is where the film truly finds its rhythm. The emotional scenes in the latter part have been widely appreciated, with many calling it the heart and soul of the movie. The film is 182 minutes long and even critics of the film’s slightly stretched runtime acknowledged the emotional pay-off in the second half.

DSP’s BGM Rocks

The background music by Devi Sri Prasad is getting good response from audience. According to FDFS goers, his music is helping important scenes become more emotional and powerful. It is not too loud but gives right feeling. In Sekhar’s movies, music is always strong point, and his work with DSP in Kuberaa also looks successful.

Promising Run Ahead?

With initial reviews largely tilting positive and word-of-mouth picking up, Kuberaa is aiming for a strong run at the box office. The film released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam have locked horns with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par at the box office which also released today, June 20. What adds to the competition is Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later, a post-apocalyptic horror film released toady in India. It will be interesting to watch which film succeeds in wooing the audience in cinema halls.