Kuberaa Pre-Release Event: Rajamouli Calls Sekhar Kammula His Opposite; Rashmika Hopes 'Directors Notice Chemistry' With Dhanush

Hyderabad: The grandeur of the Kuberaa pre-release event was not just in its scale, but in the heartfelt tributes from India's biggest stars and filmmakers. With Director SS Rajamouli gracing the occasion as the chief guest, the event saw some candid and emotional moments, particularly his praise for Kuberaa's director, Sekhar Kammula.

Rajamouli, known for his blockbuster spectacles like Baahubali and RRR, described Kammula as "a soft and humble person, but unshakably strong in his beliefs." In a moment of introspection, he said, "Sekhar makes films based on the principles he believes in. The principles I believe in have nothing to do with the films I make. We are complete opposite poles. But I admire him deeply."

Calling Kammula a visionary with integrity, Rajamouli expressed astonishment at his 25-year journey in cinema, saying, "I thought he was my junior. He's actually a year senior. He hasn't changed in 25 years."

Kuberaa Pre-Release Event (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Actor Nagarjuna, who plays a key role in Kuberaa, echoed the admiration. He described Kuberaa as "a complete Sekhar Kammula film," and compared it to classics like Mayabazar being synonymous with K.V. Reddy. "We all stepped out of our comfort zones for this. Sekhar brought that out in us," he said. On his co-star Dhanush, he said, "His performance is outstanding. Working with him was a pleasure."

Actor Dhanush, who portrays a beggar-turned-gamechanger in the film, was visibly emotional. He recalled his father's hard work in shaping his life, and praised Kammula for his commitment despite health struggles. "Sekhar garu gave me one of the most meaningful roles. This is my 52nd Tamil and second Telugu film, and one of my most special," he said.

Kuberaa Trailer Launch (Photo: ETV Bharat)

About his screen pairing with Nagarjuna, he said, "Sharing the screen with him was magical." He also credited Rashmika Mandanna for her hard work, calling her "a performer who has truly earned her place."

Rashmika, in return, said "Kuberaa is a great opportunity. I've always wanted to work with Sekhar garu, and I'm lucky it happened now." Expressing joy over her chemistry with Dhanush, she added, "I hope directors write more stories for us together."

Sekhar Kammula, visibly moved by the support, called Kuberaa "a film born out of a mother's love" and said the emotional core would resonate across India. "This is a story where even Saraswati Devi will stand up and watch. It has laughter, pain, suspense, thrill, all of it. This is not a regular film. It's a very new kind of film," he said.

Kuberaa Pre-Release Event (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The trailer of Kuberaa, launched at the event, has left audiences stunned. It teases a gripping drama where power, money, and morality clash. Dhanush plays a beggar under the mentorship of Nagarjuna, a man of immense influence who believes only in power and money not rules.

Jim Sarbh, the government, and others are seen racing to stop Dhanush, whose actions could topple an empire. Devi Sri Prasad's background score and songs like Nadi Nadi and Trance of Kuberaa are already chartbusters. The trailer promises a stylised, emotional, and thrilling ride when Kuberaa hits screens on June 20, releasing in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.