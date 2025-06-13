ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kuberaa Pre-Release Event Postponed, Kannappa Trailer Launch Cancelled Following Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Following the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, Kuberaa's pre-release event and Kannappa's trailer launch were postponed as a mark of respect for the victims.

Kuberaa Pre-Release Event Postponed, Kannappa Trailer Launch Cancelled Following Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Published : June 13, 2025 at 3:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: The makers of two major upcoming Indian films, Kuberaa and Kannappa, have announced the postponement of their respective promotional events to show support for the victims of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash.

The pre-release event of Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna, which was scheduled to be held today, has been postponed. The film's team took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday to share the news, stating, "The pre-release event of Kuberaa, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed in light of the tragic Ahmedabad flight crash. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families." Directed by Shekhar K, Kuberaa recently launched its third single, Pippi Pippi, at an audio event held in Mumbai, attended by the lead cast and crew.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated trailer launch of Kannappa has also been cancelled. Originally planned for June 13 in Indore, the event was expected to be attended by lead actor Vishnu Manchu and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Lord Shiva in the film. However, both Akshay and Vishnu decided to call off the trailer launch and delay the release by a day, out of respect for those who lost their lives in the accident.

The tragic crash occurred on June 12, when an Air India flight bound for London crashed within five minutes of take-off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The plane with 242 passengers, including 12 crew members, crashed into a residential area.

Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, is a mythological epic and stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. The film also features Mohan Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Prabhas, Mohanlal and Arpit Ranka. The movie is going to be released theatrically on June 27. A pre-release was held earlier in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

The Indian film industry continues to grieve along with the nation and will continue to support the families involved in this tragic event.

