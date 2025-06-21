Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush's Film Opens with Double Digits in India, Grosses $900K in North America; Outshines Aamir Khan's SZP

Hyderabad: One of this year’s most awaited films, Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh released with great buzz. The film has kickstarted its box office journey with double digits on opening day. Upon release, Kuberaa garnered good reviews and especially Dhanush’s performance got special praise. Across various platforms, the film is enjoying strong ratings : 8.7 on BookMyShow, 4.5 on Google, 9.1 on Zomato’s District, and 7.4 on IMDb, all after just one day in cinemas.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, early estimates suggest Rs 13 crore net collection for Kuberaa in domestic market on day one. Compared to Dhanush’s last film Raayan, which opened with Rs 15.7 crore, Kuberaa posted a slightly lower number. However, the film performed better than director Sekhar Kammula’s previous film Love Story. Headlined by Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, Love Story had opened at Rs 9.05 crore in India on day 1.

On Friday, Kuberaa's overall Telugu occupancy was 57.36%. For the morning shows, 38.94% occupancy recorded, 54.58% in the afternoon, and by evening, numbers climbed to 57.04%.

Thanks to strong word of mouth, good momentum Kuberaa is expected to have a good run in coming days. However, competition from Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par in the Hindi belt and Hollywood release 28 Years Later, leaves Kuberaa far from enjoying perks of a solo release window.

$900K Gross In North America

According to Prathyangira Cinemas, the US distributors of Kuberaa, the film is having an impressive run in North America. As per their update, so far Kuberaa has grossed $900K in North America.

Dhanush Watches Kuberaa First Day, First Show with Son

On release day, Dhanush and his son Linga watched the film at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai. In videos that surfaced online, Dhanush was visibly emotional and overwhelmed. In one of the videos, fans were seen shouting, cheering, and even climbing the walls to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. His security, meanwhile, was seen trying hard to manage the crowd and requested people to step back.

Pictures and videos of Dhanush, Linga, and director Sekhar quickly started circulating online. Linga was seen donning a Kuberaa t-shirt and excitedly filmed the crowd. In another, an emotional Dhanush stood silently while fans roared in love for him.

About the Film

Kuberaa is a crime thriller starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Film has received positive reviews from critics and audience too is lapping it up well. Jointly produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, the movie hit theatres on June 20, clashing with Sitaare Zameen Par. On its opening day, Kuberaa has already outperformed Aamir Khan’s film at the box office. CBFC gave the film a UA certificate, after 19 scenes it trimmed from the original version. After cuts, the film has runtime of 181 minutes.