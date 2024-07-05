ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kubera: Rashmika Mandanna's Jungle Escape In Dhanush Starrer Leaves Fans Intrigued - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

Updated : Jul 5, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

The first-look video of Rashmika Mandanna from the upcoming movie Kubera, starring Dhanush, was released on Friday. The video shows Rashmika's character digging up a suitcase filled with cash and escaping with it.

Kubera: Rashmika Mandanna's First-Look Glimpse In Dhanush Starrer Is Suspenseful - Watch
Rashmika Mandanna's First-Look Glimpse In Kubera (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated movie Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush in the lead role, unveiled a first-look video featuring the film's female protagonist, Rashmika Mandanna. The video shows Rashmika frantically digging up a suitcase full of cash, before making a swift escape with her newfound treasure.

In the video, Rashmika is seen entering a jungle with an iron rod and digging a suitcase filled with money. Her character has left fans thrilled, with one fan commenting, "Love you Rashu. looks interesting, we are excited for this movie." Another commented, "What a scene! I'm waiting to see the movie." A user wrote, "The first look. Looks interesting. I wonder what is going on tho. this could be something big!!"

In Kubera, Dhanush takes on the role of a homeless man who rises to become a powerful mafia lord. The film also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. Produced by Suniel Narang under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Kubera boasts music by Devi Sri Prasad. Although the release date is yet to be confirmed, the film is expected to hit silver screens in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

With its talented cast, gripping storyline, and promising direction, Kubera is shaping up to be a highly anticipated film. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the cinematic magic unfold on the big screen.

READ MORE

  1. Kubera: New Poster From Dhanush-Nagarjuna Starrer Hints at Rashmika Mandanna's Layered Role
  2. Kubera: Dhanush to Shoot for Major Action Sequence with Nagarjuna in Hyderabad
  3. Nagarjuna's First Look from Dhanush Starrer Kubera Exudes Integrity - Watch

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated movie Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush in the lead role, unveiled a first-look video featuring the film's female protagonist, Rashmika Mandanna. The video shows Rashmika frantically digging up a suitcase full of cash, before making a swift escape with her newfound treasure.

In the video, Rashmika is seen entering a jungle with an iron rod and digging a suitcase filled with money. Her character has left fans thrilled, with one fan commenting, "Love you Rashu. looks interesting, we are excited for this movie." Another commented, "What a scene! I'm waiting to see the movie." A user wrote, "The first look. Looks interesting. I wonder what is going on tho. this could be something big!!"

In Kubera, Dhanush takes on the role of a homeless man who rises to become a powerful mafia lord. The film also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. Produced by Suniel Narang under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Kubera boasts music by Devi Sri Prasad. Although the release date is yet to be confirmed, the film is expected to hit silver screens in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

With its talented cast, gripping storyline, and promising direction, Kubera is shaping up to be a highly anticipated film. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the cinematic magic unfold on the big screen.

READ MORE

  1. Kubera: New Poster From Dhanush-Nagarjuna Starrer Hints at Rashmika Mandanna's Layered Role
  2. Kubera: Dhanush to Shoot for Major Action Sequence with Nagarjuna in Hyderabad
  3. Nagarjuna's First Look from Dhanush Starrer Kubera Exudes Integrity - Watch
Last Updated : Jul 5, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

TAGGED:

KUBERA RASHMIKA MANDANNA VIDEORASHMIKA MANDANNAKUBERARASHMIKA KUBERA FIRST LOOL VIDEORASHMIKA MANDANNA IN KUBERA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.