Kubera: Rashmika Mandanna's Jungle Escape In Dhanush Starrer Leaves Fans Intrigued - Watch

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated movie Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush in the lead role, unveiled a first-look video featuring the film's female protagonist, Rashmika Mandanna. The video shows Rashmika frantically digging up a suitcase full of cash, before making a swift escape with her newfound treasure.

In the video, Rashmika is seen entering a jungle with an iron rod and digging a suitcase filled with money. Her character has left fans thrilled, with one fan commenting, "Love you Rashu. looks interesting, we are excited for this movie." Another commented, "What a scene! I'm waiting to see the movie." A user wrote, "The first look. Looks interesting. I wonder what is going on tho. this could be something big!!"

In Kubera, Dhanush takes on the role of a homeless man who rises to become a powerful mafia lord. The film also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. Produced by Suniel Narang under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Kubera boasts music by Devi Sri Prasad. Although the release date is yet to be confirmed, the film is expected to hit silver screens in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

With its talented cast, gripping storyline, and promising direction, Kubera is shaping up to be a highly anticipated film. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the cinematic magic unfold on the big screen.