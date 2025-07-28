ETV Bharat / entertainment

Krystle D'Souza On First Copy, Playing An Actress Onscreen, And Why 'Creative Satisfaction Is More Important Than Screen Size' For Her | Interview

Actor Krystle D'Souza, known for her dynamic roles in television and OTT, is receiving praise for her nuanced performance in the series First Copy, which explores the world of 90s film piracy. In this candid conversation with ETV Bharat at the show's recent success party, Krystle opens up about portraying an actress onscreen, working with legends like Amitabh Bachchan, and how she chooses her roles.

Q: In First Copy, you played an actress, Mona. Was that a different experience for you?

Krystle: Absolutely. Even after spending over 17 years in the acting industry, I had never played the role of an actress onscreen. Mona was a very special character because through her, I got to portray what it truly feels like to live life in the public eye - the real behind-the-scenes struggles, the emotional toll, and the challenges that come with fame. It felt very real and very relevant, which is why I was drawn to her.

Q: Your character Mona has many twists and turns. Tell us more about her.

Krystle: Yes, there's a lot of depth in Mona's journey, and we've already developed Season 2, so there's more to come. Mona is fiercely independent and confident. Interestingly, the character Arif, who is otherwise very self-assured, becomes emotionally dependent on her. She becomes his strength. Their bond is rare and meaningful, and that emotional dynamic adds another layer to the story.

Q: How close is Mona to real-life actresses, or even to your personal experience?

Krystle: Very close, actually. Mona was once a huge star - magazine covers, billboards, blockbuster Fridays. But she was so busy chasing success, she didn't even have time to experience it. And then, one day, it all just disappeared. That's something many actors relate to. Her story is about ups and downs, and how she finds strength again. In reality too, artists go through those phases. So yes, Mona's arc mirrors the life of many people in the film industry, maybe even mine to some extent.