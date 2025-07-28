Krystle D'Souza On First Copy, Playing An Actress Onscreen, And Why 'Creative Satisfaction Is More Important Than Screen Size' For Her | Interview

Actor Krystle D'Souza, known for her dynamic roles in television and OTT, is receiving praise for her nuanced performance in the series First Copy, which explores the world of 90s film piracy. In this candid conversation with ETV Bharat at the show's recent success party, Krystle opens up about portraying an actress onscreen, working with legends like Amitabh Bachchan, and how she chooses her roles.
Q: In First Copy, you played an actress, Mona. Was that a different experience for you?
Krystle: Absolutely. Even after spending over 17 years in the acting industry, I had never played the role of an actress onscreen. Mona was a very special character because through her, I got to portray what it truly feels like to live life in the public eye - the real behind-the-scenes struggles, the emotional toll, and the challenges that come with fame. It felt very real and very relevant, which is why I was drawn to her.
Q: Your character Mona has many twists and turns. Tell us more about her.
Krystle: Yes, there's a lot of depth in Mona's journey, and we've already developed Season 2, so there's more to come. Mona is fiercely independent and confident. Interestingly, the character Arif, who is otherwise very self-assured, becomes emotionally dependent on her. She becomes his strength. Their bond is rare and meaningful, and that emotional dynamic adds another layer to the story.
Q: How close is Mona to real-life actresses, or even to your personal experience?
Krystle: Very close, actually. Mona was once a huge star - magazine covers, billboards, blockbuster Fridays. But she was so busy chasing success, she didn't even have time to experience it. And then, one day, it all just disappeared. That's something many actors relate to. Her story is about ups and downs, and how she finds strength again. In reality too, artists go through those phases. So yes, Mona's arc mirrors the life of many people in the film industry, maybe even mine to some extent.
Q: Out of all your shows, which one has been the most memorable for you?
Krystle: That's a tough one! Every show has given me something unique. But if I really had to choose, Jeevika from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai holds a very special place in my heart. Some of those scenes and relationships still move me deeply. That role shaped a lot of who I am today as an actor.
Q: Did you ever feel like leaving TV for films earlier in your career?
Krystle: I didn't plan it like that. I believe in taking up roles that excite me, regardless of the platform. I debuted in films with Chehre, and working with Amitabh Bachchan sir was unforgettable. He's so disciplined and humble - it was inspiring to watch him. Then I did Visphoth with Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, and that gave me a chance to do something completely different. I see films as another extension of my craft.
Q: You often say screen size doesn't matter. What do you mean by that?
Krystle: For me, it's simple the medium doesn't matter, the material does. Whether it's a TV screen, movie theatre, or OTT platform, if the character is strong and offers creative satisfaction, I'm in. At the end of the day, what matters is that your performance touches people.
Q: Many fans admire your dressing sense. Where does your love for fashion come from?
Krystle: Thank you! I've loved dressing up since childhood. It's just something I've always enjoyed. So for me, it feels natural and fun - not a task at all.
Q: What can fans look forward to next?
Krystle: I've just finished shooting for a new anthology film titled Jagir. It's a three-part series focused on women empowerment. Two parts are done, and the third is in progress. The stories are powerful, and I'm really looking forward to sharing it with the audience.
Krystle D'Souza continues to evolve with each role whether it's the confident Jeevika, the quirky Roopa from Belan Wali Bahu, or the emotionally layered Mona from First Copy. With a strong sense of self, a passion for performance, and a grounded perspective on fame, she remains one of the most compelling faces in Indian entertainment today.
