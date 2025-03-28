Krrish 4 Is Official! Hrithik Steps in as Director; Aditya Chopra - Rakesh Roshan to Back Biggest Superhero Franchise

Hyderabad: After much deliberation, creative hurdles, and production delays, Krrish 4 is finally happening. Not only that, it has been confirmed that Hrithik Roshan will not only reprise his role as India's first ever superhero but also step into the director's chair for the first time. The film will be jointly produced by Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, marking a massive collaboration between two Bollywood powerhouses.

The news was shared by leading trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media, stating: "BIGGG NEWS – IT'S OFFICIAL... RAKESH ROSHAN - ADITYA CHOPRA TO JOINTLY PRODUCE 'KRRISH 4'... HRITHIK ROSHAN TURNS DIRECTOR..."

This revelation has sent fans into a frenzy, as Krrish 4 has been in the pipeline for several years with little to no updates. And now, the film is not just official, it marks Hrithik's maiden directorial venture. While his father, Rakesh Roshan, directed the first three films in the franchise (Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3), he has now passed the baton to his son, stating that the next installment needs a fresh vision.

The journey to Krrish 4 has been bumpy from the very beginning. Despite planning to release in 2023, the film was put on hold for numerous reasons such as budget overruns, creative differences, and a change in directors. Some reports quoted the movie budget to have neared Rs 700 crore, suggesting that Krrish 4 would become one of the most expensive Indian films. However, sources close to the Roshans denied these rumours.

There was also a lot of confusion around the director of the film. Earlier, Karan Malhotra was to helm the film, but then Siddharth Anand was roped in to take charge. Both of the directors ended their connections with Krrish 4 due to scheduling conflicts or creative differences. Anand prioritised a film with Shah Rukh Khan titled King, while Malhotra opted out, leaving the film lingering in limbo until today.

With Hrithik Roshan creatively involved and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films producing, Krrish 4 is expected to push the limits in the superhero genre for India. Krrish 4 might pick up where Krrish 2 and 3 left off, but with an entirely new approach that is to include high-quality VFX and high-octane international level action sequences. Though there is still no release date confirmed, with the official announcement, fans can be assured that the film is underway.