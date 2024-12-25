Kriti Sanon Is All Smiles As She Holds Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia's Hand In Christmas Pic

Hyderabad: Speculation around Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's relationship with UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia has caught the attention of people after the actor was spotted celebrating Christmas 2024 with Kabir and his family. The duo has been frequently seen together at events such as Diwali celebrations, a family wedding, and a European vacation.

This festive season, Kabir shared a heartwarming glimpse of their Christmas celebration on his Instagram Story. In the photo, Kriti looked radiant in a white and red sweater dress paired with woollen socks, while Kabir sported a red t-shirt with white pants. Both wore Santa caps personalised with their names, adding a festive touch to their cosy attire. In the picture, Kriti was seen sitting on a table, holding Kabir's hand as he posed on the floor. The couple's smiles lit up the frame, exuding warmth and joy.

Kabir Bahia's Instagram Story (Photo: Instagram)

The celebration included Kabir's family and cricket icon MS Dhoni, who shares a close bond with the businessman. Dhoni was accompanied by his wife Sakshi and their daughter Ziva. Kriti even posed with Santa Claus MS Dhoni and Sakshi during the gathering. Sharing the picture, Kabir captioned the post, "Merry Christmas (followed by a Christmas tree and a Santa Claus emoji)." Kriti later shared the picture on her own story.

Kabir Bahia, son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of UK-based travel agency Southall Travel, is the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. With this Christmas celebration adding fuel to the rumours, fans are eagerly speculating about the duo's relationship status.