'Milte Hain Theatres Mein': Kriti Sanon Announces Wrap Of Tere Ishk Mein, Praises Dhanush & Aanand L Rai

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has officially wrapped up shooting for her upcoming romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. The actor took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film's set, featuring co-star Dhanush, director Rai, writer Himanshu Sharma, and other team members. Describing the shoot as emotionally and physically intense, Sanon expressed gratitude for the experience and called the journey a memorable one.

Sharing a heartfelt note, Kriti wrote, "And it's a wrap on #TereIshkMein!! Love wrapped in Anand Rai style drama and intensity!! After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules... Another beautiful journey comes to an end.. but this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!! Love you guys!! @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja #HimanshuSharma."

In the same post, she thanked director Aanand L Rai for his unwavering support during the filming process. "@aanandlrai thank you for holding my one hand through this journey to find Mukti, and for feeding me the yummiest food with so much love with the other hand. I have enjoyed every moment being directed by you, sir!" she added.

Sanon also showered praise on her co-star Dhanush, marking her admiration for the actor's talent and craft. "@dhanushkraja, you are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! Such a pleasure doing scenes with you, my friend! Here's to many more together!! Stay amazing and stay in touch!!" she wrote.

She further acknowledged the film's writer, saying, "#HimanshuSharma, your brilliant screenplay is what makes this story worth telling, and I cannot wait for the world to live it with us!"

Kriti plays the role of Mukti in the film, while Dhanush essays the character of Shankar. Tere Ishk Mein marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai, following the critically acclaimed Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021).

Backed by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, the film will be released in both Hindi and Tamil. The music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Tere Ishk Mein is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on November 28, 2025.

Sanon was last seen in Do Patti (2024), which also marked her debut as a producer. Dhanush, on the other hand, was recently seen in Kuberaa, a crime thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.