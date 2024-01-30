Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat Engaged, Pictures from 'Roka' Storm Social Media

Hyderabad: Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have taken their relationship to the next level. After years of courtship, the duo got engaged in presence of family and close friends. While the couple has not made an official announcement, Pulkit offered a sneak peek into the engagement ceremony through images shared on his Instagram story.

Known for their adorable social media posts, Pulkit and Kriti have now added a new chapter to their love story with this engagement, capturing the attention of fans. In the circulating images, the Fukrey actor is tenderly holding Kriti, and the attention to detail extends to the noticeable presence of their beautiful engagement rings.

The love story between Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat has been a source of delight for their fans. The couple, who had previously kept their fans guessing about their wedding plans, pleasantly surprised everyone by sharing pictures of their roka ceremony. An Instagram account named Ria Luthra showcased images of the couple enjoying moments with friends, highlighting Kriti's stunning appearance in a royal blue Anarkali dress and Pulkit's dapper look in a white kurta with floral prints.

The shared photos capture the joyous atmosphere of the occasion, with Pulkit embracing Kriti in each frame. While the couple hasn't explicitly confirmed the roka ceremony, the images unmistakably convey their engagement status.

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat was recently seen in the third installment in the Fukrey series, Fukrey 3, alongside a talented cast featuring Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda recently wrapped shooting for the neo-noir comic tragedy, Risky Romeo, directed by Abir Sengupta, where she shares the screen with Sunny Singh. Her most recent appearance was in the romantic comedy film 14 Phere, co-starring Vikrant Massey, which premiered on ZEE5 in July 2021, directed by Devanshu Kumar.