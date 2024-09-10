Krithi Shetty On Her Role In Hrithik Roshan Starrer Super 30: 'I Was Just There In The Crowd' - Watch

Hyderabad: Krithi Shetty, who made a brief appearance in the 2019 Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, has expressed her willingness to explore more roles in Bollywood. The 20-year-old Mumbai-based actor played a minor, unnamed character in the 2019 Hindi movie. Despite her minimal role in Super 30, she is optimistic about taking on more Hindi projects in the future, as she feels a strong connection with the language.

Reflecting on her experience, Shetty shared, "I don't think it (Super 30) was even a role, I was just there in the crowd. I was born and brought up in Mumbai, so Hindi is the most comfortable language for me." She highlighted how working in Hindi would feel more natural and seamless for her, given her linguistic familiarity. "Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam were languages I had to learn on the job while working in those films, but Hindi would be organic. It would be a fun experience performance-wise, and I'm definitely excited and open to more Hindi films."

Krithi Shetty On Her Role In Hrithik Roshan Starrer Super 30 (ETV Bharat)

Since her brief Bollywood stint, Shetty ventured into the South Indian film industry with the Telugu movie Uppena in 2021, which brought her immense recognition. She has also acted in Tamil films such as The Warrior and Custody and is now gearing up for her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the upcoming film ARM, led by Tovino Thomas.

Shetty described her experience of working in Mollywood as both "warm and inspiring," praising its focus on raw and authentic performances. "In Malayalam cinema, it's all about being raw, authentic, and organic in terms of performance. I was a little nervous because I was doing this for the first time, but I had good guidance. I’ve always aspired to be raw and authentic as an actor, and here (in ARM) I had the right space to do that."

ARM also marks a significant milestone for Tovino Thomas, as it is his 50th film. Director Jithin Lal revealed that the project was eight years in the making and was not originally intended to be Thomas' 50th film, but it turned out that way over time. "We started working on it eight years ago. We didn't plan for it to be his 50th film, but it happened gradually. I wanted him to do something different, which is why he is taking on a triple role in this film," said Lal.

The film, set for release on September 12, 2024, will be a pan-India fantasy drama, shot in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The narrative of ARM is set in northern Kerala and spans three distinct timelines: 1900, 1950, and 1990. Thomas will portray three different characters - Maniyan, Kunjikkelu, and Ajayan - each tasked with protecting a land treasure across different generations.