Kiran Rao Calls Split from Aamir Khan a 'Happy Divorce', Says Decision Was Important for Her Happiness

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Kiran Rao has reflected on her bond with ex-husband Aamir Khan. Despite their split three years ago, they remain close friends and actively co-parent their son. Their latest joint venture, the directing and producing of Laapataa Ladies, received positive feedback.

During a recent interview, Kiran delved into the topic of her divorce from Aamir, stressing upon the fact how relationships evolve and often require redefinition over time. According to Kiran, her decision to separate was important for her happiness, and she expressed that it has brought her immense joy, describing it as a "happy divorce."

Before her relationship with Aamir, Kiran cherished her independence and sometimes felt lonely. However, she no longer experiences loneliness, attributing this to her son Azad and the unwavering support from both their families. Kiran views her divorce positively, underscoring the support she continues to receive.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao with their son Azad (ANI)

For unversed, Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he shares a daughter Ira and a son Junaid Khan. After 16 years together, they divorced in 2002. Aamir and Kiran tied the knot on December 28, 2005, and welcomed their son Azad through surrogacy in 2011. They announced their separation in 2021 after 15 years of marriage.

During promotions of Laapata Ladies, Kiran once said that there is no bitterness between her and Aamir. She spoke about their enduring love, respect, and shared history, which also includes common values. Rao stressed that their bond remains strong and meaningful, even post-divorce, and will endure into the future. She even attended the wedding of Aamir and Reena's daughter Ira and continues to be an integral part of their extended family.

Aamir Khan with his blended family (ANI)

Kiran and Reena have been seen together on several occasions and share a warm bond. Addressing the curiosity about their unconventional family setup, Kiran remarked in an interview, "I was quite surprised by it when it started. Whenever Reena and I have been anywhere out together, the cameras go crazy. They're not even interested in Aamir. And Reena and I are like, 'OK, we'll smile together', because we're friends. Why's it such a big deal?"

Kiran Rao with Reena Dutta (ANI)

She added, "But coming to this juncture, where people are talking about modern families and family 2.0… I’m all for being the poster girl for this kind of a modern, inclusive family. We should have more of this. So, please, I’m happy to give tips to anybody who wants to be friends with their exes, ex-wives, and exes’ exes. We need more people showing that marriage is a wonderful relationship, and that people can move on from it and continue their relationship as friends or family."