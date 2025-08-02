EXCLUSIVE: Kandeelu Director K Yashoda Prakash: 'This National Award Has Doubled My Responsibility As A Woman Filmmaker'

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday evening, with notable recognition for regional cinema. In the Kannada category, Kandeelu, directed and produced by Kottukathira Yashoda Prakash, was named Best Kannada Feature Film. The film was among 13 regional language films honoured across the country. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Yashoda expressed her joy over the prestigious win and opened up about the film's journey.

"I'm really happy that my film has won the National Award"

Yashoda, who is from Madikeri, Karnataka, has directed and produced the film Kandeelu. She expressed immense joy over the national recognition. She also revealed how Kandeelu came to be.

How did Kandeelu begin?

The film is based on a short story titled Hena from a collection by writer Nagesh. Yashoda mentioned, "The writer himself also served as the editor for the film. It took us one year to bring this story to life." She added that the film was later screened at the Kolkata Film Festival and the Bengaluru International Film Festival, where it was well received. She also shared that she had already started her production banner, Kodava Productions, before making this film.

Kottukathira Yashoda Prakash's Kandeelu Wins Best Kannada Feature Film at 71st National Film Awards (Photo: Film Poster)

"We never expected a National Award"

When asked if she had anticipated the National Award, Yashoda replied, "Whatever work I do, I pour my full effort into it. I made this film with great dedication. Honestly, I never imagined that Kandeelu would win a National Award."

The story of Kandeelu revolves around a farmer's family

Set in a rural village, the story revolves around a farmer and his family. To save his land from corrupt officials, the farmer sends his son to work in Dubai. Tragically, the son dies there. The film follows the challenges the father faces in bringing his son's mortal remains back to the village. Despite the hardships, the father resists the temptation to sell his land for money and ultimately safeguards it. "Actors Prabhakar Kundur and Vanitha have delivered very natural performances in the film," she said.

"My aim is to showcase Kodava culture internationally through cinema"

"I started Kodava Productions in 2017. I'm a native of Kodagu, and it's my dream to take the traditions and culture of Kodagu to an international stage through films," she shared. Before Kandeelu, Yashoda had made a film titled Rangapravesha with actress Suman Nagarkar. She is currently working on another film with Akshatha Pandavapura.

Kottukathira Yashoda Prakash with her Kandeelu team (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Inspired by Girish Kasaravalli and P Sheshadri

"During my college days, I grew up watching the films of Girish Kasaravalli and P Sheshadri. Their films inspired me. I want to make films that are socially relevant and carry strong messages. That's the kind of challenge I enjoy," she said.

"This National Award Has Increased My Responsibility"

Yashoda concluded by saying, "Winning the National Award for Kandeelu has increased my sense of responsibility. Now I feel even more committed to making meaningful cinema. At a time when there are very few women directors in the industry, winning this award is not just a personal joy, but an inspiration to others. It has also significantly increased my accountability."