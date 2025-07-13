Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away: Chiranjeevi Recalls First Film Together; Pawan Kalyan, Others 'Deeply Saddened'

Hyderabad: Renowned Telugu actor and Padma Shri recipient Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 83 at his residence in Filmnagar, Hyderabad, following age-related health complications. His passing signifies the end of a great epoch in Indian cinema, especially Telugu films, in which he created an unmatchable legacy by delivering extraordinary performances for over 750 films in numerous Indian languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam).

Kota Srinivasa Rao, who was born in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, began his journey with Pranam Khareedu (1978) which starred Chiranjeevi. In over forty years, he was recognised for his versatility by effortlessly switching his role between a villain, comical character or a strong supporting actor. In addition to this, in 1999 he was also elected as an MLA of Vijayawada East, earning respect for his dedication to society.

The Telugu Film fraternity is mourning and the tributes are pouring in from celebrities, politicians, and fans after the news of his passing. Megastar Chiranjeevi shared his long-standing bond with Kota, and expressed deep sorrow. "Legendary actor, multifaceted genius Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao is no more - news that has deeply saddened us... The void left by an actor like Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao is one that the film industry and cinephiles will never overcome."

Chiranjeevi, who began his career alongside Rao in Pranam Khareedu, remembered their journey and admired the range of roles the late actor performed with distinction. He also revealed that Kota was deeply affected by a recent personal tragedy in his family.

Pawan Kalyna took to his X handle to honour the late actor with an emotional tribute. He wrote: "The news of the death of renowned senior film actor, former MLA, Padma Shri Kota Srinivasa Rao garu is deeply saddening. The news that the versatile Kota garu, who acted in more than 700 films in various roles in almost all Indian languages, is no more, is a huge loss for the film industry. I pray that his holy soul rests in peace and express my deepest condolences to his family members and fans."

Actor Ravi Teja, who fondly referred to him as "Kota Babai," tweeted: "Grew up watching him, admiring him, and learning from every performance. Rest in peace, Kota Srinivasa Rao garu. Om Shanti."

Vishnu Manchu called him "a legend beyond words," adding, "Whether it was a serious role, a villain, or comedy - he brought life into every character with a rare mastery that only a few are blessed with." He emphasised how Kota garu influenced his cinematic sensibilities and shared the screen with him in several films.

Veteran actor Mohan Babu mourned: "Dear Kota, You will be missed. Deeply. Your talent, your presence, your soul - unforgettable. At a loss for words. Praying for his family. Om Shanti!"

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna described Kota Srinivasa Rao as a "renowned actor who earned a special place in the hearts of Telugu audiences" and praised his public service as an MLA.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also paid tribute, tweeting: "Though Kota garu is no longer with us physically… he will remain forever in the hearts of Telugu people. His absence is an irreplaceable loss."

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief, hailing Kota garu's contribution to Indian cinema and public life. The final rites will take place in Hyderabad, and Chiranjeevi is expected to pay his respects by visiting the home of the late actor. Kota Srinivasa Rao's death has created a void in Telugu cinema.