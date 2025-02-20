ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kolkata Gears Up For Its First-Ever Comic Con - Dates, Highlights, And All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Kolkata, often called the City of Joy, is about to experience an unprecedented pop culture spectacle as it hosts its first-ever Comic Con. Taking place on February 22-23, 2025, at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, this much-anticipated event promises to bring together fans of comics, movies, gaming, and anime under one vibrant roof.

Adding some extra zest into the mix, Crunchyroll, the leading worldwide anime streaming platform, is all set to take attendees into the worlds of their favourite anime series. From larger-than-life installations to experiential and exclusive giveaways, Crunchyroll's presence is a must-see for the anime lover at Kolkata Comic Con.

What to Expect at the Crunchyroll Booth

For anime fans, the Crunchyroll booth is set to be a must-visit destination, offering unique experiences that bring beloved series to life.

Set Sail with One Piece

Step right into One Piece, an immersive installation inspired by Luffy and the Straw Hat crew. This photo spot gives fans a chance to wear Luffy's iconic hat and vest, making it perhaps one of the most perfect opportunities to pose as a pirate.