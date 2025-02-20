Kolkata Gears Up For Its First-Ever Comic Con - Dates, Highlights, And All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Kolkata, often called the City of Joy, is about to experience an unprecedented pop culture spectacle as it hosts its first-ever Comic Con. Taking place on February 22-23, 2025, at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, this much-anticipated event promises to bring together fans of comics, movies, gaming, and anime under one vibrant roof.
Adding some extra zest into the mix, Crunchyroll, the leading worldwide anime streaming platform, is all set to take attendees into the worlds of their favourite anime series. From larger-than-life installations to experiential and exclusive giveaways, Crunchyroll's presence is a must-see for the anime lover at Kolkata Comic Con.
What to Expect at the Crunchyroll Booth
For anime fans, the Crunchyroll booth is set to be a must-visit destination, offering unique experiences that bring beloved series to life.
- Set Sail with One Piece
Step right into One Piece, an immersive installation inspired by Luffy and the Straw Hat crew. This photo spot gives fans a chance to wear Luffy's iconic hat and vest, making it perhaps one of the most perfect opportunities to pose as a pirate.
- Enter the Solo Leveling Universe
The dungeon gates are open! Anime lovers can experience the world of Solo Leveling like never before with a 360° interactive setup. Pose like your favourite hunter, capture the moment, and feel the thrill of stepping into the high-stakes action of Solo Leveling.
- Anime Trivia Extravaganza
Think you know everything about anime? Put your knowledge to the test with Crunchyroll's all-day trivia challenges, held at the Crunchyroll booth and the main stage. Winners will get the chance to take home exclusive anime merchandise as a reward for their fandom expertise.
- Epic Giveaways
No anime celebration is complete without exclusive goodies, and Crunchyroll is bringing some fantastic merch for lucky visitors. Fans have the chance to grab:
Crunchyroll-branded swag bags
One Piece Collector Cards
Solo Leveling Acrylic Key Chains
Dragon Ball DAIMA Fan Cards
A Historic Moment for Kolkata's Pop Culture Scene
Kolkata's first-ever Comic Con is more than just an event; it's the beginning of a new era for the city's ever-growing geek culture. Whether you're a seasoned anime lover or just starting your journey, Crunchyroll promises an action-packed weekend of anime, adventure, and casual conversation.
With anime-themed attractions, giveaways, and fan interactions, this event is a golden opportunity for anime and pop culture lovers to celebrate their passion in an epic way.
Save the date from February 22-23, 2025, and visit the Crunchyroll booth at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. Kolkata, gear up for the anime universe! See you there!
READ MORE