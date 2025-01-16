Know About Pataudi Palace: Saif Ali Khan's 800 Crore Royal Estate In Spotlight After Attack

Gurugram: The majestic Pataudi Palace in Gurugram has once again become the centre of attention following the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Known for its royal history, the palace has been a symbol of the Pataudi family's heritage, and it continues to be a beloved place for Saif, the 10th Nawab of Pataudi. The actor, who was attacked late on Wednesday night, is now recovering after surgery, but the news has left both his fans and neighbours deeply concerned.
Pataudi Palace, located on the outskirts of Gurugram, is one of the most iconic landmarks in the region. Valued at approximately Rs 800 crore, the grand palace boasts a rich history and is an architectural marvel. Spanning 10 acres, the property features around 150 rooms, including seven bedrooms, seven dressing rooms, a royal dining room, and a billiard room. The palace, also referred to as Ibrahim Kothi, is a blend of traditional royal grandeur and modern design.
Over the years, Pataudi Palace has not only served as the family home but also as a popular location for Bollywood film shoots. Notable films like Veer-Zara and Animal have been shot at this splendid property, adding to its fame. Despite being an estate of royal stature, his neighbours say that Saif Ali Khan has always maintained a down-to-earth approach when visiting the palace. Local residents speak highly of the actor's humble nature, noting that he engages warmly with the community whenever he is in town.
Neighbours around Pataudi Palace have expressed their concern following the attack on Saif. One neighbour shared, "Saif has always been kind to us, and his visits bring a sense of connection to the family. We all are praying for his well-being."
Though the actor now primarily resides in Mumbai, the Pataudi Palace remains a cherished retreat for him and his family.
Read More
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: 2.5-Inch-Long Knife Removed from Spine, Actor in ICU
Saif Ali Khan Attacked by Intruder: Actor Stabbed 6 Times, Two Deep Wounds; Undergoes Surgery
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Jr NTR 'Shocked', Chiranjeevi 'Deeply Disturbed', Pooja Bhatt Says 'Never Felt This Unsafe'