Know About Pataudi Palace: Saif Ali Khan's 800 Crore Royal Estate In Spotlight After Attack

Gurugram: The majestic Pataudi Palace in Gurugram has once again become the centre of attention following the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Known for its royal history, the palace has been a symbol of the Pataudi family's heritage, and it continues to be a beloved place for Saif, the 10th Nawab of Pataudi. The actor, who was attacked late on Wednesday night, is now recovering after surgery, but the news has left both his fans and neighbours deeply concerned.

Pataudi Palace, located on the outskirts of Gurugram, is one of the most iconic landmarks in the region. Valued at approximately Rs 800 crore, the grand palace boasts a rich history and is an architectural marvel. Spanning 10 acres, the property features around 150 rooms, including seven bedrooms, seven dressing rooms, a royal dining room, and a billiard room. The palace, also referred to as Ibrahim Kothi, is a blend of traditional royal grandeur and modern design.