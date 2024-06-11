Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Crosses 13M Views, Another Glimpse Likely to Drop Soon, IMAX Poster Thrills Fans

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD's trailer clocked a whopping 13 million views and counting on YouTube in less than 24 hours of its release! It set the internet on fire, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement. And to add more fuel to the fire, the makers dropped a jaw-dropping IMAX poster of the movie.

This pan-Indian extravaganza starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone is all set to hit the silver screens worldwide on June 27, 2024. The recently unveiled trailer blew everyone's minds, showcasing visuals never seen before in Indian cinema.

But hold your breath, folks! The excitement doesn't stop there. The team helmed by Nag Ashwin is likely to release another trailer, a 2-minute, 30-second spectacle, reportedly scheduled to drop a week before the movie hits theaters. Buzz has it that, it's going to be even more breathtaking than the first one, with new footage and characters to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Overseas ticket sales are already underway, and the IMAX version is locked in for a grand release. Prabhas fans and movie buffs definitely wouldn't want to miss the chance to witness the magnificence of Kalki 2898 AD on the big IMAX screen. Soon after the makers dropped Kalki 2898 AD IMAX poster, netizens and Prabhas fans reacted enthusiastically on social media. From lauding Nag Ashwain's vision to cheering for the film's IMAX release, netizens are thrilled to experiences the tentpole film in optimal quality.

With a stellar cast including the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, and others, this movie promises to be an epic visual extravaganza. Reports also suggest that Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda and other known names will be amping up the already star-studded cast of the film.

Direction aside, Nag Ashwin has also written the sci-fi drama produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. If the trailer is anything to go by, Kalki 2898 AD is all set to redefine cinematic brilliance with its cutting-edge VFX, stunning visuals, and captivating musical score. Get ready for an unparalleled cinematic experience. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated flick that's sure to dazzle audiences worldwide later this month.