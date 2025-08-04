EXCLUSIVE: On Kishore Kumar's 96th Birth Anniversary, Granddaughter Muktika Says 'I Never Met Him, But..'

On the occasion of legendary singer Kishore Kumar's 96th birth anniversary, his granddaughter, Muktika Ganguly, daughter of famous playback singer Amit Kumar, shared her memories and reflections with ETV Bharat. While born years after Kishore Kumar's passing, Muktika has lived with the musical legacy. She still feels a great emotional connection with this timeless icon, with whom she shares a profound bond across generations.

"I never met him, but I feel his blessings are always with me"

Muktika never had the chance to see her grandfather in person. Kishore Kumar passed away on October 13, 1987, while she was born in 2005. But through the stories told by her father, Amit Kumar, she feels deeply connected to the legendary singer.

"It's my misfortune that I never got to be with him," Muktika says, "but my father tells me tales of how hard he worked to reach the pinnacle of success. He often mentions how my great-uncle, actor Ashok Kumar, would critique my grandfather, always with the intention of helping him improve."

Continuing, she adds, "No matter what happened, my grandfather never gave up. He constantly motivated himself. He ruled this industry like a lion. I believe that even though I didn’t grow up under his shadow, I've still received his blessings. I feel he's always by my side."

"I want to master his straight singing style"

Asked which quality of Kishore Kumar she follows most, Muktika says, "I'm trying to learn his straight singing technique. I don't think every song needs ornamentation or vocal acrobatics. Dadu didn't always rely on those either. I want to show that female singers can also sing clean and straight. That's what I'm working on."

Many aspiring singers try to imitate Kishore Kumar's singing style. On this, Muktika shares, "Dadu was extraordinary. He once told my father, 'After I'm gone, people will look for me, but they won't find me.' Now I understand what he meant. So many people try to mimic or follow his style, but I believe every artist should have their own originality - just like Dadu did. There was, is, and always will be only one Kishore Kumar."

A grand celebration at home every year

Kishore Kumar's birthday is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm, and his family is no exception. "At home, a big cake is brought in. Many fans still send cakes on this day, and we cut them together. Sometimes, Dad goes live on Facebook for his fans. A garland is placed on Dadu's photo, and his favourite dishes are arranged in front of it," says Muktika.

What were Kishore Kumar's favourite foods? "We prepare a range of dishes at home. He loved kheer (rice pudding), so that's a must. There's usually fish or meat among the non-veg options, plus a vegetarian dish. And sweets, of course! Along with kheer, he loved rabri, so we include that too," she said.

"Kolkata feels like my second home"

A few weeks ago, Muktika performed at the 'Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pe' concert alongside her father Amit Kumar at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha. The event was organised by Bengal Web Solution, Rajeswari Event Management, and Red Creative Art & Event, with Shyam Sarkar managing the concept and direction.

Excited about her trip, Muktika says, "People in Kolkata love and respect Dadu and Dad a lot, and I, too, received that same love and respect. Kolkata feels like my second home. I feel the same comfort there as I do at home. The people are sweet, and so are the sweets! I especially love mishti doi (sweet yogurt). Unfortunately, I couldn't explore the city much this time, but I know it'll take more time to truly discover it. I'm a foodie, especially fond of sweets, so when Dad's fans bring sweets, I never hesitate to take my share!"

"Music has always been part of me, but now I'm taking it seriously"

Muktika began singing from the age of just one and a half, humming Sa Re Ga Ma Pa even as a toddler. As a child, she sang in a tribute video album titled Baba Mere with her father. But for a long time, she didn't take music seriously.

This year, she completed her undergraduate studies in Psychology and has decided to take a gap year to dive fully into music. "I want to dedicate this year entirely to music while continuing my academic journey. Next year, I'll resume my studies for a Masters degree. But right now, I'm focused on performing in music shows across the country."

One such performance is scheduled for August 10, and she'll also be busy during Kali Puja and Durga Puja, carrying forward the musical legacy of her grandfather, the legendary Kishore Kumar.