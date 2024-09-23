Laapataa Ladies India's Official Entry for Oscars 2025; Kiran Rao's Film Beats Animal and 27 Other Contenders

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Film Federation of India has announced Laapataa Ladies as India's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars 2025. This decision underlines the film's exceptional storytelling and cinematic excellence, recognising its potential to resonate with global audiences. Helmed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies will represent India in the Best International Feature Film category, vying for the prestigious honour alongside other outstanding international films.

The film, which has already made waves in India, is now headed to Oscars. Speaking with a news agency, Kiran Rao explained why she chose this project. "The story connected with me in such a way that the thought behind it inspired me. If two girls get lost, what could happen to them, and what could they learn about themselves? Also, even if they are left on their own, what all can't they do? These were the kind of ideas that came to me when I read the script. I felt that this script would give me the opportunity to explore many different things, so I thought, let's do this next."

The film, which focuses on gender equality, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September last year and received a standing ovation. The film stars Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav in pivotal roles. Beating out 28 other contenders, including Animal and Aattam, Rao's film was selected by a prestigious jury led by veteran filmmaker Jahnu Barua.

Laapataa Ladies marks Kiran Rao's second directorial venture after her debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2010. The film's co-producer, Aamir Khan, discovered the story Two Brides by Biplab Goswami at a scriptwriting competition. Filming took place on location in Bamuliya and Dhamankheda (Dhankhedi) villages in Madhya Pradesh, utilising local villagers as secondary characters and actual homes for shooting.

Laapataa Ladies was released in theaters on March 1, 2024, with Yash Raj Films acquiring its global distribution rights. The film premiered on Netflix on April 26, 2024. Despite critical acclaim, the film opened in theatres with Rs 75 lakh on its first day, earning Rs 1.45 crore on the second, and Rs 1.7 crore on the third day, totaling Rs 3.75 crore for the opening weekend. The film grossed Rs 21.11 crore in India in its box office run, as per Industry tracker Sacnilk.

Last year, the Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is a Hero was India's official entry in the international feature film category for the 2024 Academy Awards. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film did not make it to the shortlist of 15 films announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). It tells the story of the devastating Kerala floods of 2018. The last Indian film to reach the final five was Aamir Khan's Lagaan in 2001.