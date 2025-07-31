ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kingdom X Review: Did Vijay Deverakonda Pass Audience Test With Gowtam Tinnanuri's Film? Here's The Verdict

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom wins praise for performances but struggles with a shaky second half, leaving audiences divided.

Mixed Reactions Pour In for Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated spy thriller Kingdom finally hit the big screens on July 31, creating a buzz across social media platforms. While the film marks a significant comeback attempt for Deverakonda after a string of underwhelming box office performances, early reviews reveal a mix of praise and criticism, particularly about its inconsistent narrative.

Kingdom unfolds as a two-part spy action thriller, with the story revolving around a covert operation in Sri Lanka. Deverakonda plays a spy on a high-stakes mission, and many netizens are calling this one of his finest performances to date. According to early show viewers, he "delivers excellently throughout," earning praise for an intense jail sequence that has already become a highlight on social media.

Taking to X, a social media user wrote: "Done with my show, Emotionally driven 2nd half. Vijay deverakonda excellent performance throughout. Kudos to gowtham for the visuals and production values..!! Ragile song you'll take it home 🔥 Anirudh is the MOM.!! 2.75/5 #Kingdom"

However, the film seems to have divided audiences in its overall impact. Several online reviews point to a solid first half, with commendable visuals, a gripping introduction, and a technically sound setup that lays the groundwork for the second half. Music by Anirudh Ravichander, especially the track Ragile, has emerged as a standout element. Anirudh has been dubbed the "Man of the Match" for his powerful background score, which lifts several sequences.

Another X review read: "#Kingdom Good 1st Half 👍Starts with a well executed introduction sequence and then flows into a proper story based drama with no deviations. There are a few dips here and there but it stays engaging for the most part. Technically very strong. Sets up well for the 2nd half!"

Another fan praising the film wrote: "Vijay devarakonda Jail Perfomance 🥵💥💥 Anirudh BGM Next Level 🔥🔥Blockbuster First Half 💥 Best Comeback Ever for an actor In Tollywood"

Despite this strong start, moviegoers are almost unanimously critical of the film's second half, calling it "emotionally driven but structurally weak." Going by X Reviews, the second half fails to sustain the initial momentum. While performances, especially from Vijay and supporting actor Satyadev, were applauded, the screenplay was described as "shaky" and "predictable."

While some X users called the first half a "blockbuster," others found it "boring," with recycled mass scenes and loud BGM attempting to compensate for shallow storytelling. One user stated, "Dragged to the core… recycled mass elevations, pointless emotions." Interestingly, one section of the audience hails it as a worthy comeback for Deverakonda, while others believe that the actor still hasn't found the right script to match his screen presence.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Kingdom also stars Bhagyashree Borse in a key role. With Kingdom being a two-part film, it remains to be seen whether the next installment can correct the flaws pointed out in the initial reviews.

