Kingdom Trailer Set To Drop Today: Vijay Deverakonda's Action Drama Cleared For Release With U/A Certificate

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of Vijay Deverakonda. The trailer of his much-awaited action entertainer Kingdom is all set to be unveiled today, July 26. The makers made the announcement on social media with a new poster featuring the actor in an intense new avatar. In addition to that, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has officially cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.

Helmed by Jersey fame director Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom promises to be an explosive, action-packed film. Production house Sithara Entertainments, which is backing the film along with Fortune 4 Cinemas, confirmed the trailer release and censor board update in an Instagram post.

"The gun is loaded. And the rage is real. BLAZING ALL GUNS with a U/A Certificate. Let the rampage begin with the #KingdomTrailer today," read the official post from the makers.

Initially referred to as VD12, the film carries the powerful tagline: "From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king." Ever since the teaser dropped, Kingdom has been the talk of the town, with fans eager to see Vijay in what appears to be one of his most intense roles yet - a character driven by vengeance, power, and inner fire.

Despite multiple delays in its release - originally set for March 28, then postponed to May 30, and later July 4 - the film is now finally scheduled to hit theatres on July 31.

The film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, editing by National Award-winner Navin Nooli, and costumes by Neeraja Kona. Choreographer Vijay Binni is handling the film's dance sequences. Three stunt choreographers, namely Yannick Ben, Chethan D'Souza, and Real Satis, have worked on the action-packed scenes of the film.

Presented by Srikara Studios, Kingdom guarantees a cinematic experience of twists and turns, with engaging storytelling and Vijay Deverakonda's irreplaceable on-screen presence. The fans can prepare themselves for an action-packed experience as the wait for the film's big release starts today with the release of the trailer.