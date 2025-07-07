ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kingdom Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda Unleashes His Fierce Side With War, Secrets & A Storm Within; New Release Date Out

Vijay Deverakonda stuns in the Kingdom teaser, portraying a warrior reborn. With intense visuals, gripping emotion, and thunderous music, the film teases an epic experience.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 8:19 PM IST

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda is set to make a return to the silver screen in a brand new avatar in the highly anticipated action-drama, Kingdom. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Kingdom will be released worldwide on July 31, 2025. Originally set to be released in March, the film was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, but the makers have revived the buzz with a new action-filled teaser that's taking social media by storm.

Taking to social media on Monday, Vijay Deverakonda shared the teaser and wrote in the caption, "#KINGDOM July 31st. Worldwide. Let our Destinies unfold. A @gowtamnaidu story that unfolds like a novel to @anirudhofficial's genius score."

The teaser, clocking in at just over a minute, wastes no time in establishing Kingdom as a visually spectacular, emotionally intense action saga. It begins with haunting visuals of a blood-soaked and smoky battlefield from which Deverakonda's character emerges, nearly reborn, amidst the mayhem. He is seen in multiple avatars: a ferocious warrior wielding a sword with burning rage, a contemplative man tormented by memories of past wars, and a mysterious figure walking through fire-lit corridors.

The scale of production is large, with huge battle scenes, impressive visuals, and painstakingly raw hand-to-hand action scenes. The biggest highlight of all is the commanding presence of Vijay Deverakonda effortlessly oscillating from fury to subtlety. Anirudh Ravichander's pulsating background score elevates the stakes.

Kingdom also features Bhagyashri Borse in the lead female role, with Satya Dev in a key role. The movie apparently deals with the subject of rebirth, combining emotional drama with action on a high scale and storytelling infused with mythology. The cinematography of the movie is done by Jomon T John and Girish Gangadharan, and the art direction is by Avinash Kolla. Naveen Nooli is in charge of editing.

