Kingdom Box Office Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's Actioner Is His Second-Biggest Opener, Grosses $1.1M In North America

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated spy action thriller Kingdom released in theatres on July 31, and the film has started its box office journey on a strong note. According to early trade estimates by Sacnilk, Kingdom grossed Rs 15.50 crore (India net) on its opening day, marking one of the strongest starts in the actor's career. Directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film features Deverakonda in a rugged and emotional avatar of a police constable-turned-spy on a covert mission.

While Kingdom couldn't surpass the opening day record of Vijay's 2022 film Liger (Rs 15.95 crore), it comfortably overtook his 2023 romantic drama Kushi (Rs 15.25 crore) and The Family Star (Rs 5.75 crore), making it his second-biggest opener to date.

Worldwide Performance

In addition to its domestic success, Kingdom is also performing well overseas. According to distributor updates, the film has crossed $1.1 million (Rs 9.17 crore approx.) in North America on its first day, adding significant weight to its global box office potential. The worldwide gross is now estimated to be Rs 25 crore+ (gross) after Day 1.

Occupancy Report

The Telugu version was well supported on its first day with 57.87 percent overall occupancy. The morning shows had the most occupancy with 63.56 percent, followed by the afternoon with 56.52 percent, evening with 50.12 percent occupancy, and the last shows had a boost with 61.27 percent. The Tamil version had low numbers overall with only 19.07 percent average occupancy, and it had its highest occupancy during the night shows (29.28 percent).

About The Film

Kingdom features Bhagyashri Borse, Satya Dev, and Ayyappa P Sharma in pivotal roles. The plot is about Suri (Vijay), an earnest police constable who is chosen for an undercover operation to thwart a national threat in Sri Lanka as well as search for his brother Siva (Satya Dev), who he thought was missing.

Anirudh Ravichander's exhilarating soundtrack and pulse-racing action sequences have led to raving reviews for the film, its emotional highs and lows, and stunning visuals. So far, audience reviews are mixed, but Kingdom appears to have pleased the audience for the most part. The film ends in a cliffhanger, and the producer Naga Vamsi has confirmed a sequel is already in the works.

As the film heads into the weekend, all eyes are on whether it can maintain its pace and potentially surpass Rs 50 crore globally in its opening weekend.