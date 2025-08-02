ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda's Spy Thriller Sees Drop After Strong Opening

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's latest action thriller Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, hit the big screens on Thursday, July 31. While the film had an impressive start at the box office, it has since seen a significant dip in collections.

After a strong opening, Kingdom recorded over a 50% drop on its second day, and early estimates indicate that Day 3 has also seen a further decline.

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 3

According to early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the Gowtam Tinnanuri-directed movie collected Rs 4.78 crore on its third day (Saturday). However, these numbers are provisional, as the night show collections are still awaited. With updated figures, the Day 3 collection might slightly increase. So far, the film's total three-day domestic collection stands at an estimated Rs 30.28 crore.

Box Office Breakdown

Day 1 [Thursday]: Rs 18 crore

Day 2 [Friday]: Rs 7.5 crore

Day 3 [Saturday]: Rs 4.78 crore (early estimates)

Total (3 days): Rs 30.28 crore