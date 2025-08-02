Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda's Spy Thriller Sees Drop After Strong Opening

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's latest action thriller Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, hit the big screens on Thursday, July 31. While the film had an impressive start at the box office, it has since seen a significant dip in collections.
After a strong opening, Kingdom recorded over a 50% drop on its second day, and early estimates indicate that Day 3 has also seen a further decline.
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 3
According to early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the Gowtam Tinnanuri-directed movie collected Rs 4.78 crore on its third day (Saturday). However, these numbers are provisional, as the night show collections are still awaited. With updated figures, the Day 3 collection might slightly increase. So far, the film's total three-day domestic collection stands at an estimated Rs 30.28 crore.
Box Office Breakdown
Day 1 [Thursday]: Rs 18 crore
Day 2 [Friday]: Rs 7.5 crore
Day 3 [Saturday]: Rs 4.78 crore (early estimates)
Total (3 days): Rs 30.28 crore
Occupancy Rates
Kingdom had an overall 41.54% Telugu Occupancy on the third day at the Indian box office:
Morning Shows: 31.25%
Afternoon Shows: 46.31%
Evening Shows: 47.06%
Night Shows: Yet to be updated
About Kingdom
Kingdom follows the story of Suri (Vijay Deverakonda), a police constable-turned-spy on a secret mission to Sri Lanka. In parallel, he embarks on a personal journey to find his long-lost brother, Siva (played by Satyadev). The film also features Venkatesh and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film, marking his second collaboration with director Tinnanuri after Jersey and his first with Vijay Deverakonda. The film faces stiff competition from Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which continues to perform steadily after its release last week.
