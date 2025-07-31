ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kingdom Box office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Career-Best Opening For Vijay Deverakonda, North America Premieres Gross $900K+

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom has made Rs 17 crore in advance bookings, hinting at a new career-best opening for the actor.

Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom
Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 12:14 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated movie Kingdom is now in theatres all over the world as of today, July 31, 2025. It is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The movie has already garnered a lot of attention with its advance booking numbers.

The film opened with massive advance bookings, with a total of 17 crores in pre-sales globally, which is a personal record for the actor. This includes a notable 7 crores from international gross, which is quite impressive for a Telugu film without the traditional "superstars". The USA premieres grossed over $485,000 (approximately Rs 4 crore) with around 800 shows, with strong occupancy across theatres.

In India, heavy demand was seen in most major cities on sites like Book My Show. With such strong early numbers, Kingdom is set to beat Vijay's previous best opening film Kushi which grossed Rs 26 crore worldwide on Day 1. Trade experts are now predicting that Kingdom will open in the Rs 30 crore+ range worldwide, which would be a new personal best for Vijay.

Here's a look at Vijay Deverakonda's Top 5 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office so far:

  • 1. Geetha Govindam (2018) – Rs 127 crore
  • 2. Mahanati (2018) – Rs 84 crore
  • 3. Kushi (2023) – Rs 77.4 crore
  • 4. Arjun Reddy (2017) – Rs 50 crore
  • 5. Taxiwaala (2018) – Rs 38 crore

Kingdom may soon make it to the list or appear at the top of it, depending on where it ends up finishing at the box office.

All of this hype has been driven by not only the trailer of the film but its music too, especially Anirudh Ravichander's score that hits strong at the back of every scene. The film follows Vijay's character, an undercover agent, on his mission and proceeds to infiltrate a criminal organisation lead by his estranged brother played by Satyadev. Kingdom displays emotional drama, brother envy, high voltage action scenes, and a cinematic visual grandeur associated to all elements in filmmaking.

The trailer launch event was organised at Tirupati on July 26 and attracted packed crowds, thus resulting in public buzz around the film. The early reviews have been mixed to positive, noting Vijay's transformation as an action hero and the film's overall appeal.

