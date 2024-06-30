ETV Bharat / entertainment

King Dropped the Anchor: Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Others React as Virat Kohli Announces Retirement from T20Is after World Cup 2024 Win

Following Team India's historic victory in the T20 World Cup, top Indian batsman Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Twenty20 Internationals. It was an emotional moment for both his fans and other B-Town celebs. Check out their reactions.

Hyderabad: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Twenty20 international cricket (T20Is) following Team India's historic victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. Not only were his fans moved by the moment, but B-Town celebrities too were left emotional. Kohli's announcement comes at a momentous time, leaving several celebrities in a happy-sad state.

Ranveer Singh in his Instagram story, talked about Virat Kohli and mentioned, "The King dropped the anchor. What a way to cap an incredible career." In addition to it, he praised Team India for their historic victory. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor made mention of other players such as Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel, congratulating them on the big win.

Vivek Oberoi too experienced an emotional moment as Kohli announced his retirement. He wrote in his X post, "Total emotional atyachar right now! While I'm going crazy celebrating #TeamIndia 's win, the legendary @imVkohli just announced this was his last #T20 game for team India....feels like a win and a loss at the same time! Will miss our superhero in T20s."

In addition, Arjun Rampal responded to Virat's T20I retirement. He said in his social media post, "Did Virat Kohli just retire from T20? Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also got emotional and wrote, "What a team what performances @rohitsharma45 leading from the front in every game @virat.kohli the #goat playing his last T20 for India bringing so much joy to every Indian. Rahul Dravid was always one of my most favourite players and now to see him win a World Cup as a coach hits the spot. Bharat Mata ki JAI."

Talking about the star cricketer, Kohli said he couldn't have imagined a greater day than winning the T20 World Cup trophy and then handing the baton to the new generation and ending his remarkable T20I career. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Couldn't have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it, jai hind," Kohli captioned his post on Instagram.Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it 🇮🇳❤️🇮🇳❤️jai hind ❤️❤️❤️

