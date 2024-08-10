ETV Bharat / entertainment

'King Among Men' Shah Rukh Khan Exudes Timeless Charm In Pics From 77th Locarno Film Festival

Hyderabad: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is now in Switzerland, gearing up to attend the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, which is set to take place later today, August 10. As anticipation builds around King Khan's honour on the global stage, pictures of him from the festival have just been released. On Saturday afternoon, the official Instagram account of the Locarno Film Festival unveiled two pictures of the superstar.

The post was captioned, "Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) has arrived at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival to accept the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism. As soon as he arrived, Pardo sat down with Shah Rukh Khan for a unique photoshoot." The pictures showcase the actor exuding style as he donned a black blazer with matching pants. His long hair, a wristwatch and a pendant around his neck add to his strikingly charming look.

Later today, at the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured with the Honorary Leopard Achievement Award. This award serves as a homage to his astounding career, which encompasses over 100 films spanning a diverse range of genres in Indian cinema. The award ceremony is scheduled for the evening at the iconic Piazza Grande. Additionally, one of Khan's pivotal films, Devdas, will be showcased during the festival. Following the screening, SRK will engage in a public discussion at the Spazio Cinema (Forum) on Sunday, August 11.

Speaking about his work front, Shah Rukh Khan dominated the box office in 2023 with three blockbuster movies - Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Looking ahead, fans can anticipate his upcoming project, King, for which filming is currently in progress.