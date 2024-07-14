ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kim Kardashian Snaps Selfie with 'Queen' Aishwarya; Pouts with Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara at Anant-Radhika Wedding

Hyderabad: Kim Kardashian, a Hollywood reality TV celebrity, shared several photos from the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's blessing (Shubh Aashirwad) ceremony. On Sunday, Kim shared a photo from the event with Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her Instagram Stories. In another pictures, the global icon can be seen posing with Tollywood star Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Kim Kardashian shares pictures from Ambani extravaganza (Kim Kardashian Instagram handle)

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kim shared a selfie with former Miss World Aishwarya smiling for the camera. Kim attended the occasion in a custom-made and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree. On the other hand, Aishwarya was seen wearing an embellished black outfit. Kim captioned the picture "Queen" and tagged Aishwarya. She also shared several photos of the event's decorations.

In another photo uploaded by Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, we see her and Kim pouting. Kim also flashed the peace sign while Sitara took selfies. Sitara did not caption the post, but she did tag Kim. She also included the hashtag, Anant Radhika wedding.

Kim and her sister Khloe were papped leaving their hotel on Sunday. According to reports, they will return to the United States after attending the Ambani event. Khloe donned a grey crop top and black trousers, while Kim wore all black. Both of them wore sunglasses. Kim and Khloe, who landed in India early Friday morning, made their first visit to the country as famous international guests at the lavish Ambani ceremony.

Apart from them, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, his wife Latha, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Madhuri Dixit all attended the blessing ceremony. The blessing ceremony took place on Saturday at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Anant and Radhika tied the knot on Friday July 12.

Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, while Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant. The two got married in a lavish wedding ceremony attended by a slew of worldwide superstars and high-profile guests from all walks of life. The festivities continue with the Mangal Utsav, wedding reception on July 14.