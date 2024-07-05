Kill X Review: Karan Johar Production Takes Internet by Storm; Netizens Tag It as 'Best Action Movie of 2024'

Hyderabad: Karan Johar backed Kill, which screened at the Tribeca Film Festival after having its world premiere in the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival, is a riveting tale of army commando Amrit (played by Lakshya), who must race against armed enemies and time on a train headed for New Delhi to save his beloved Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala). The Hindi-language original, which is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat hit theatres on July 5, 2024. With the wait finally over, social media is abuzz with its review.

Going by social media reviews, Kill seems to have taken the audience by storm. Social media platforms remain flooded with positive reviews of the actioner. Praising, the film, an X user wrote: "#KILL is easily the best action movie of 2024 and might be my new favorite action movie of all time. Similar non-stop action to John Wick, but the fights are even more brutal and ruthless with a revenge story that gets deeply personal due to an all-time best villain (Raghav Juyal). There were *multiple* times in this movie my fist went flying over my mouth with me whispering, "Holy sh-t." This is an absolute MUST WATCH for any action movie fans, and perhaps any movie person in general. It's truly THAT GOOD."

Another one wrote: "#Kill REVIEW- Overall - Powerful ACTION FILM. TUM Rakshak Nhi Raakshas Ho..@TheRaghav_Juyal Bhai kyA Bawal Machaya Hai Aapne." Another one lauded the film, saying: "FAAADDDUUU MOVIEEEE #KillReview The complete movie is a 10/10 but the last 20 minutes is a 100/10 #killmovie"

The film's cast, which included Lakshya in the lead role and Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala as supporting cast members, received positive reviews for their performances, particularly during the film's thrilling action scenes that took place against the backdrop of a suspenseful train ride. The film also drew positive recognition for its top-notch action sequences.