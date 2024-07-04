ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kill Premiere: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Others Grace Event in Black And Red Outfits Reflecting Film's Theme - Watch

The premiere of Lakshya's film Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, was a star-studded event with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Vicky Kaushal, among others in attendance. The film, set on a train journey turned battleground, is set for release on July 5.

Kill Premiere (Photo: ANI, Instagram)

Hyderabad: The premiere of Lakshya starrer Kill, was a glamorous event that brought together a slew of Bollywood stars. The who's who of the industry, including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Khushi Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Sonam Bajwa, and many others, arrived at the venue in style. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Kill is all set to be released on July 5.

Kill Premiere (Video Source: ANI)

The film's lead actors, Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, posed for photos with the filmmakers, donning matching black and red ensembles that perfectly captured the essence of the movie. The narrative of Kill unfolds on a train journey to New Delhi, which transforms into a battleground as a commando confronts a marauding gang of bandits.

Tanya Maniktala, the film's female lead, made a stunning appearance at the premiere, clad in a bold, buttoned red blazer paired with a form-fitting, mid-thigh length dress in the same hue. Lakshya, on the other hand, opted for a black leather jacket with red splattered patterns, similar to blood stains, which referenced the film's theme. He paired it with a black shirt and matching pants. Raghav Juyal complemented Lakshya's look with a black shirt featuring a V-neck and buttons, teamed with high-waisted black trousers adorned with white pinstripes.

Producer Karan Johar made a stylish statement by donning a red leather jacket, which he paired with black trousers and a black shirt. His red shades added a pop of colour to his overall look, seamlessly blending with the film's theme. The evening also witnessed a Bawaal reunion, as Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor came together to support the film. Varun, the new dad, looked dapper in his casual black leather jacket, while Janhvi stunned in a red mid-thigh length blazer dress.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday were among the other celebrities who graced the premiere. Aditya chose a grey shirt and black trousers, while Ananya turned heads in a stylish and elegant red strapless mini dress. The event also saw the presence of Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Saif Ali Khan's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Sanya Malhotra, among others, all of whom added to the glamour and excitement of the evening.

