'Kick Out Indecisive Partners': Janhvi Kapoor's Strong Stance Against Situationships, Describes Concept As 'Retarded'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor shared her insights regarding situationships. The 27-year-old actor, who is currently in a happy relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, has steered clear of any vague or conditional relationships.

During a recent conversation with a webloid, Janhvi candidly revealed that she has never encountered a situationship in her life, nor does she believe anyone should. For those unfamiliar with the term, a situationship is a contemporary dating phrase that describes an informal, indefinite relationship lacking commitment.

Janhvi expressed her views on the matter, describing the concept as rather 'retarded', stating that one should either genuinely like someone and pursue a commitment, or simply not engage at all.

She further elaborated, saying in Hindi, "Mujhe yeh beech ka samaj mein nahi aata (I do not get this middle ground)." She encouraged those left in limbo by indecisive partners to take action, asserting, "All the guys who leave you hanging, kick them and throw them out." This perspective certainly resonates with many.

For those who may not be aware, Janhvi Kapoor is currently in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, and their connection has been increasingly noticeable. She has been frequently seen alongside Pahariya, who is the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde.

On the professional side, Janhvi is set to star as Suhana Bhatia in Sudhanshu Saria's upcoming film Ulajh. This spy thriller, which features cast members such as Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in significant roles, is slated for release in theatres on August 2 this year.