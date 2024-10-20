Kichcha Sudeep's Mother Saroja Sanjeev Passes Away at 86; Condolences Pour In

Hyderabad: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep's mother, Saroja Sanjeev passed away early on October 20, 2024, at the age of 86. She died at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, after battling age-related health complications. Despite the medical team's efforts to stabilise her condition, she succumbed to her ailments around 7 AM.

The news of her passing elicited a flood of condolences from the film industry to his fans across social media platforms. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed his sorrow on X (formerly Twitter), posting a heartfelt message alongside a picture of Sudeep with his mother. He wrote, "Was heartbroken to hear the news of actor Kichcha Sudeep's mother Mrs. Saroja passing away. I pray that her soul rests in eternal peace, and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti."

Director Michael Arun, who is working with Sudeep on the upcoming film Max, also offered his condolences, emphasising Sudeep's commitment to family values. He shared his prayers for Sudeep and his family, acknowledging the deep sense of loss they are experiencing during this difficult time. Saroja Sanjeev's last rites are set to take place today at her residence in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, where family and friends will gather to pay their respects.

Sudeep, known for his deep familial bonds, often shared moments with his mother, highlighting the immense love and respect he held for her. His emotional tributes on special occasions like Mother's Day and her birthday reflect the profound impact she had on his life.