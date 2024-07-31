ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kiara Advani Stuns As Jabilamma In Birthday Poster From Ram Charan Starrer Game Changer

The makers of Game Changer have shared a poster of actor Kiara Advani on her 33rd birthday, revealing her character's name Jabilamma from the upcoming film. The poster, shared on Instagram, showcases Kiara in a captivating look.

Game Changer film poster (Photo: Instagram/Sri Venkateswara Creations)

Hyderabad: Kiara Advani, one of Bollywood industry's most beloved actors, turned 33 today, July 31. Kiara, known for her contributions to both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, is enthusiastically looking forward to the release of her forthcoming project, Game Changer. To celebrate her special day, the makers have dropped a striking new poster of the film featuring the birthday star, while also revealing her character's name.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, production house Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote, "Team #GameChanger wishes our Jabilamma Aka @kiaraaliaadvani a very Happy Birthday. Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts." The poster shows Kiara in an enchanting look that highlights her from the film's first single, Jaragandi. The actor exudes radiance, and the poster beautifully encapsulates her glamorous allure.

Game Changer is a political drama thriller that stars Ram Charan in the role of an IAS officer who is committed to combating a corrupt system. Kiara portrays his love interest, who also serves as an IAS officer. The film also features Srikanth, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, and Samuthirakani in significant roles. Scheduled for release in December, Game Changer has become one of the year's most eagerly awaited films.

Kiara Advani's fame surged due to her performances in hit movies such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shershaah, and Kabir Singh. Additionally, her grand wedding to actor Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year has endeared them to fans, solidifying their status as one of the entertainment industry's most adored couples.

