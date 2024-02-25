Kiara Advani Drops Endearing Pic from Wedding to Wish Shahid Kapoor on B'day; Click by Mira Kapoor

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Shahid Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Birthday, Kiara Advani

Shahid Kapoor received a warm birthday wish from his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani. Extending birthday wish, Kiara chose to share an endearing moment shared with Shahid from her wedding day. Shahid and Kiara's on-screen chemistry in Kabir Singh was well-received by audiences, contributing to the film's massive success at the box office.

Hyderabad: Kiara Advani recently shared a heartfelt birthday message for her fellow actor Shahid Kapoor, who is celebrating his birthday today. Shahid is receiving warm wishes from all around on his special day, and Kiara, who co-starred with him in Kabir Singh, also joined in to extend her greetings. Taking to her social media accounts, Kiara shared a previously unseen photograph from her wedding day, where Shahid was also present.

The bond between Kiara and Shahid strengthened during the filming of Kabir Singh, and they even appeared together on the chat show Koffee With Karan, where they talked about their friendship and experiences. It's worth noting that Shahid, along with his wife Mira Rajput, attended Kiara's wedding last year, showcasing their strong friendship off-screen as well. On Shahid's birthday, Kiara chose to reminisce about their shared moments by sharing an unseen picture from her wedding day, capturing a special moment with her Kabir Singh co-star.

Shahid Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Birthday, Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani drops endearing picture from her wedding album to wish Shahid Kapoor on his birthday

In the shared photo on Kiara's Instagram stories, Shahid can be seen taking a selfie while Kiara is getting ready for her wedding ceremony. Kiara expressed her gratitude to Mira Rajput for sharing this cherished image and wished Shahid a happy birthday. "Happy birthday SK. Thank you Mira Kapoor For Sharing This Image," the caption on Kiara's post reads.

On the work front, Kiara Advani is preparing to venture into the action genre with the upcoming film Don 3, starring alongside Ranveer Singh. She expressed her excitement about this new project, emphasizing her desire to explore different roles and break away from her current image. There are also rumors circulating about Kiara potentially appearing in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently starring in Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon, which continues to perform well at the box office. Additionally, he has projects like Deva and Farzi Season 2 lined up, promising audiences more of his versatile performances in the future.

Read More

  1. Shahid Kapoor's 'No Filter' Conversation with Neha Dhupia Is All Things Crazy - Watch
  2. Did Kareena Kapoor Just Ignore Shahid Kapoor at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024? Viral Video Hints So
  3. Shahid Kapoor Reveals His 'Date for Tonight' While Wifey Mira Rajput Travels on Valentine's Day

TAGGED:

Shahid Kapoor BirthdayShahid Kapoor Kiara AdvaniKiara AdvaniMira KapoorKabir Singh

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.