Khushi Kapoor wishes 'favourite human' Janhvi on birthday with unseen childhood picture

Janhvi Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most promising actors, celebrates her 27th birthday today on March 6, 2024. To mark this important occasion, Janhvi's sister, Khushi Kapoor wrote a lovely birthday greeting for her. She even shared adorable childhood photos declaring Janhvi as her 'favourite human.'

On Wednesday, when Janhvi celebrated another birthday, her sister Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share lovely childhood memories of them together. Along with the pictures, she wrote sweet and goofy birthday messages for her, which shows the close bond they share. Apart from calling Janhvi her 'favourite human,' Khushi went on to tag her as her 'biggest cheerleader and her biggest headache.'

Taking to Instagram, Khushi dropped two unseen childhood pictures with the Dhadak actor. One photograph showed Janhvi blissfully clutching baby Khushi in her arms, radiating perfect joy. Khushi expressed her admiration for Janhvi in the post, writing, "Happy birthday to my favourite human. Love you the most, @janhvikapoor."

Another lovely picture shows a young Khushi receiving a kiss on the cheek from Janhvi, demonstrating their close relationship. Khushi acknowledged their unique sibling bond by referring to Janhvi as both her "biggest cheerleader" and her "biggest headache," accompanied by a humorous emoji that wonderfully captures the essence of their quirky relationship.

Janhvi and Khushi were recently spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events in Jamnagar. During the lavish event, the sisters wowed everyone with their exquisite dress sense.

on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will showcase her versatility and brilliance across all genres this year as she awaits a line of films in 2024. Fans are looking forward to her performance in the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, in which she co-stars with Rajkummar Rao, which is directed by Sharan Sharma. Janhvi is also going to impress fans in the patriotic thriller Ulajh. Furthermore, she is set to make her Telugu debut in Devara, alongside Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor debuted in the film industry last year with Zoya Akhtar's teen musical comedy The Archies. She is apparently preparing for her next project, an untitled romantic comedy directed by Shauna Gautam, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan.