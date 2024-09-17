Khushi Kapoor Takes Selfie with Junaid Khan in Upcoming Film's Poster; Maker's Drop Release Date

Hyderabad: Actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are poised to make their on-screen debut together in an upcoming romantic drama directed by Advait Chandan. The film, a remake of the acclaimed 2022 Tamil movie Love Today, will be released on February 7, 2025. The makers have revealed a charming poster featuring the duo taking a selfie, further fueling fan anticipation.

The production banner Phantom made the release date announcement via Instagram, with a caption that read, "Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with @khushi05k and #JunaidKhan? In Cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025! Directed by @advaitchandan." The film's poster has already garnered significant attention from fans eager to see the chemistry between the two-star kids.

The film's production recently moved to Delhi after wrapping up the initial shoot in Mumbai. The team is expected to complete the Delhi schedule in the next 10-12 days with Junaid and Khushi.

Junaid Khan, who is the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, made his acting debut with the Netflix film Maharaja in which he portrays a social reformer. The film was a historical drama, which garnered Junaid critical acclaim for his acting. On the contrary, Khushi, the daughter of late actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her debut with The Archies, a modern adaptation of the classic comic series.

The untitled film with Advait features the two for the first time together. Their new project promises to bring a fresh romantic twist on the big screen, with their talents.