Khushi Kapoor Takes Selfie with Junaid Khan in Upcoming Film's Poster; Maker's Drop Release Date

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are set to star in their first film together, a romantic drama directed by Advait Chandan. The film, which is a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today, features a poster with the two actors taking a selfie along with the release date.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor to Star in Romantic Drama Directed by Advait Chandan
Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor to Star in Romantic Drama Directed by Advait Chandan (ANI/ ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are poised to make their on-screen debut together in an upcoming romantic drama directed by Advait Chandan. The film, a remake of the acclaimed 2022 Tamil movie Love Today, will be released on February 7, 2025. The makers have revealed a charming poster featuring the duo taking a selfie, further fueling fan anticipation.

The production banner Phantom made the release date announcement via Instagram, with a caption that read, "Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with @khushi05k and #JunaidKhan? In Cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025! Directed by @advaitchandan." The film's poster has already garnered significant attention from fans eager to see the chemistry between the two-star kids.

The film's production recently moved to Delhi after wrapping up the initial shoot in Mumbai. The team is expected to complete the Delhi schedule in the next 10-12 days with Junaid and Khushi.

Junaid Khan, who is the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, made his acting debut with the Netflix film Maharaja in which he portrays a social reformer. The film was a historical drama, which garnered Junaid critical acclaim for his acting. On the contrary, Khushi, the daughter of late actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her debut with The Archies, a modern adaptation of the classic comic series.

The untitled film with Advait features the two for the first time together. Their new project promises to bring a fresh romantic twist on the big screen, with their talents.

