Khushi Kapoor Marks Sridevi's Sixth Death Anniversary with a Touching Memory

Hyderabad: On the sixth death anniversary of the beloved superstar Sridevi's passing, her daughter Khushi Kapoor shared a touching memory from their family album. Khushi took to her Instagram Story to post a photo from her early childhood, featuring herself, her sister Janhvi Kapoor, and their mother, all beaming at the camera.

Even though Sridevi is no longer with us, her fans still hold her dear in their hearts. From her movies to her style, her presence remains a topic of admiration. Both Janhvi and Khushi often share glimpses of their mother on special occasions, ensuring her legacy lives on. Today, on her death anniversary, Khushi shared a precious moment captured with her late mother and sister Janhvi.

In the snapshot, Sridevi looks radiant in traditional attire, draped in a peacock blue saree, with her hair neatly tied back adorned with sindoor and nose pins, sporting a bright smile. Little Janhvi and Khushi, dressed in adorable pink outfits, accompany her, adding to the charm of the picture. It's truly a treasured moment that is sure to warm the hearts of fans.

For the unversed, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, while attending a family event. She was married to producer Boney Kapoor, and together they had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, Sridevi was renowned for her iconic roles in Hindi cinema, including memorable performances in movies like Chandni, Mr India, Lamhe, and English Vinglish, among others. She also left a lasting impression with her exceptional work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada films. Her final film, Mom, earned her a posthumous Best Actress National Award.