Khosla Ka Ghosla Actor Parvin Dabas In ICU After Car Accident In Mumbai

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Actor Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU following a severe car accident in Mumbai. Details of the incident are still emerging, and his representatives have requested privacy.

Hyderabad: Actor Parvin Dabas, known for his roles in My Name Is Khan, Ragini MMS 2, and the National Award-winning film Khosla Ka Ghosla, has been hospitalised following a severe car accident. The actor is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, and is receiving medical treatment. The full details of the accident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, have yet to be disclosed.

Dabas is also the co-founder of the Pro Panja League, a popular arm-wrestling tournament that he launched in February 2020 alongside former Sports Minister Kiren Rijuju and Olympic boxer Vijender Singh. Representatives from the Pro Panja League shared an official statement with the media on Saturday, confirming Dabas's hospitalisation.

"We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning. Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr Dabas is currently receiving medical attention," the statement read.

The statement continued, "Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr. Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery."

The first full season with 6 Pro Panja League teams was launched from July 28 to August 13, 2023, with actor Suniel Shetty joining as a minority stakeholder in August. Dabas was last seen in the Prime Video series Made in Heaven.

