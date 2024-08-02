ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar Reveals Why No One In His Family Can Check His Phone - Video

Hyderabad: The year 2024 might not have begun on a favourable note for Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Yet, the actor remains optimistic and is actively promoting his upcoming movie Khel Khel Mein, the trailer of which was released today, August 2. During an interaction with the media at the trailer launch event, Akshay was asked how he reacts when his wife Twinkle Khanna looks at his phone. True to his comedic flair, he had a hilarious response.

He stated, "Mere parivar mein cell phone ka password kisi ko nahi pata. Toh woh khulega hi nahi (No one in my family knows the password to my cell phone. So it won't open at all)." When asked, if given the option, which person's phone he would prefer to look at, Akshay amusingly directed his answer towards director Mudassar Aziz, indicating that he would like to look at Mudassar's phone as he considers him a very romantic person.

Displaying his characteristic wit, Akshay Kumar provided several amusing retorts during the conversation. When asked about what he hides from others, the 56-year-old actor mentioned, "My business, my finance main chupata hoon (I keep my business and financial matters private)."

Khel Khel Mein marks Akshay's third film of the year, following Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sarfira. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this film also features Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in prominent roles. The narrative of Khel Khel Mein revolves around three couples, intertwining themes of mobile phones and the secrets they hold, promising a blend of humour and drama. The comedic drama is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.