Khel Khel Mein Song Duur Na Karin: Akshay Kumar And Vaani Kapoor's Romance Blossoms In Film's Second Single

Hyderabad: Khel Khel Mein is one of the highly anticipated films this year, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, and Fardeen Khan. Since its announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates. Following the release of its first song, Hauli Hauli, the makers on Tuesday dropped a second track, Duur Na Karin, which showcases the chemistry between Akshay and Vaani.

The romantic number Duur Na Karin is voiced by Vishal Kumar and Zahrah S Khan. This song impresses viewers with its enchanting melodies, deeply emotive lyrics, and engaging rhythms that perfectly depict the feelings associated with falling in love. It captures the essence of new romance, highlighting the butterflies and excitement that often accompany the early stages of a relationship.

Meanwhile, the first song from the movie, titled Hauli Hauli, is a vibrant Punjabi dance anthem. It features Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan, showcasing colourful dance moves that capture the audience's attention. In this energetic number, the male actors sport traditional kurtas, while the females dazzle in bright lehengas and suits. The stars exhibit their dancing talents, moving in sync with the catchy beat. The song is sung by Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, and Honey Singh.

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein presents a comedic twist involving three couples caught in a series of errors. Reports indicate that the narrative revolves around a group of longtime friends who come together for dinner, which quickly turns chaotic when they decide to play a game that unveils long-hidden secrets.

Additionally, Fardeen Khan, who portrays one of Akshay's friends in the film, is thrilled to be making a comedic return after a 13-year break. Khel Khel Mein is set to make its theatrical debut on August 15, 2024, promising a blend of humour and romance that will surely attract audiences.