Khakee - The Bengal Chapter X Review: Neeraj Pandey's Crime Thriller Divides Internet Over Stunning Performances and Language Issues

Hyderabad: Netflix's latest crime thriller Khakee: The Bengal Chapter created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Debatma Mandal, has sparked a wide range of reactions from viewers, receiving both praise and criticism since its release on March 20. The series, a standalone sequel to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, features an all-star cast including Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Saswata Chatterjee, and Pooja Chopra, among others.

The show delves into a gripping crime saga centered around the murder of an officer in early 2000s Bengal, where IPS officer Arjun Maitra confronts powerful gangsters and corrupt politicians. Check out its X review below.

Reactions On Social Media

While many viewers have lauded the series for its intense storytelling and stellar performances, particularly by Bengali stars, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter has also been the subject of significant criticism, especially regarding some of its production choices. One viewer shared on X, "Was watching Khakee: The Bengal Chapter last night and surprised to find hillocks in the backdrop of a Kolkata dockyard scene. Have spent much time there in my childhood, and unless the topography of the city has changed, there should be no hills in the dock area."

The production quality has also been called into question by others, with a viewer sharing their disappointment, stating, "Day after day, production quality keeps falling - Khakee: The Bengal Chapter looks terrible. Even worse is the writing. So much talent wasted for nothing. Might as well shut the India office at this rate. Really disappointing."

Despite these criticisms, Khakee still garnered praise from several viewers. One netizen gushed, "Khakee: The Bengal Chapter – One of the finest web series I've ever watched! A gripping story, mind-blowing execution, and an incredible cast of Bengali stars. A must-watch!" Similarly, Jeet's performance earned high praise, with fans like @ritwikbhowmikk calling out, "What acting man! Loved you in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter ❤️."

The Hindi-Bengali Controversy

A key debate that arose on social media surrounds the use of Hindi by Bengali characters. A social media user wrote, "Makers of khakee the bengal chapter should have taken inspiration from Pataal Lok season 2. Bengali actors with bengali characters talking to each other in Hindi is just cringe. Respect for Pataal lok increased after watching Khakee Bengal chapter." Another one noted, "Ye kya aadhi Hindi aadhi Bangla bol ke irritate kar rhe hain yaar iske characters!"

However, others appreciated that Netflix released the show in Hindi and Bangla together, which is a milestone for Netflix India. For the unversed, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is the first Hindi series to stream on Netflix India simultaneously in Hindi and Bangla.

Despite the mixed reception, Neeraj Pandey continues to receive acclaim for his ability to craft engaging crime thrillers. One social media wrote, "Neeraj Pandey never disappoints. Just completed Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Amazing. Loved it through and through. Next Madhya Pradesh?" Pandey's reputation as a master of the crime thriller genre is evident as fans eagerly await more projects from the celebrated filmmaker.

In conclusion, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter has proven to be a thrilling crime drama with a talented cast and engaging plot. While some viewers were captivated by the performances and storyline, others felt the execution fell short of expectations.