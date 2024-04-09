KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Radiate Festive Vibes in Ugadi Celebrations

Hyderabad: Karnataka is in full celebration mode for Ugadi, their New Year festival, and the same goes for actor Yash, the popular KGF star, and his wife Radhika Pandit. On April 9, Yash took to his social media handle to post a picture of himself and Radhika Pandit joining in the festive revelry.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Yash shared a snapshot of himself donning a printed shirt paired with sage green pants, along with a beanie covering his hairstyle, which has been a topic of discussion lately. Radhika, on the other hand, looked elegant in a stunning green saree adorned with exquisite gold ornaments.

Sharing the photo, Yash captioned the post, "Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri! May this New Year bring you new beginnings, new hopes, and new dreams. (sic)"

Yash skyrocketed to fame after his 2018 blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1, and the subsequent sequel released in 2022. His popularity has crossed borders, and he has recently signed for KGF 3 and the movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, helmed by Geethu Mohandas.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Yash has secured a role in his debut Bollywood project, which happens to be the highly anticipated Nitesh Tiwari-directed film Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles. Yash is speculated to portray the character of Raavan in the film. The mystery surrounding his concealed hairstyle hints at a deliberate measure to maintain secrecy regarding his appearance for his upcoming ventures.