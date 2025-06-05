'The Decision Not To Screen Thug Life...': KFCC President Addresses Kamal Haasan's Film Release Delay In Karnataka

Hyderabad: The recently released Tamil film Thug Life, starring veteran actor Kamal Haasan, has been facing controversy in Karnataka due to comments made by the actor. At the audio launch of Thug Life, Kamal Haasan said, "Kannada was born from Tamil." This statement sparked widespread outrage among Kannada-speaking communities.

If all had gone as planned, Thug Life was scheduled to release in Karnataka by now. However, due to the actor's refusal to apologise, the film has not seen a release in the state. The matter is now pending in court, and a final decision regarding its release in Karnataka is expected on June 10.

In light of the controversy, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association wrote to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), requesting support for the film's release. In an interaction with ETV Bharat, KFCC President Narasimhalu addressed the issue and clarified the Chamber's stance. "We are not creating any hurdles for the release of the film. The decision not to screen the film was made by the distributors themselves. We have no objections," he said.

Narasimhalu also revealed that the Chamber had responded to the Tamil producers' letter, informing them about the current developments and the resistance posed by pro-Kannada organisations. "Tamil films earn Rs 100 to Rs 200 crores in Karnataka annually, and such disputes can have a lasting impact," he added.

The Tamil Producers Association said in their letter that Kamal Haasan's words were expressed with affection and in no way intended to insult the Kannada language. They referred to the strong friendship which has existed between the Tamil film industry and the Kannada film industry. They referenced Kannada actors who have acted in Tamil films in a spirit of friendship, including Sudeep, Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Kishore, Duniya Vijay, and Achyuth Kumar.

The association urged the Chamber to ensure that the dispute does not damage this inter-industry bond. They also referenced recent statements made by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Booker Prize-winning author Geetanjali Shree (Banu Mushtaq in Kannada) about the linguistic tolerance of Kannada-speaking people. The letter concluded by reiterating that Kamal Haasan has deep respect for the Kannada language and that his words were misinterpreted.