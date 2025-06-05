ETV Bharat / entertainment

'The Decision Not To Screen Thug Life...': KFCC President Addresses Kamal Haasan's Film Release Delay In Karnataka

KFCC President clarified they aren't blocking Thug Life release; Tamil producers urged support, citing Kamal Haasan's respect for Kannada and misunderstanding behind his controversial remark.

'The Decision Not To Screen Thug Life...': KFCC President Addresses Kamal Haasan's Film Release Delay In Karnataka
KFCC President Addresses Kamal Haasan's Film Release Delay In Karnataka (Photo: Trailer screengrab)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The recently released Tamil film Thug Life, starring veteran actor Kamal Haasan, has been facing controversy in Karnataka due to comments made by the actor. At the audio launch of Thug Life, Kamal Haasan said, "Kannada was born from Tamil." This statement sparked widespread outrage among Kannada-speaking communities.

If all had gone as planned, Thug Life was scheduled to release in Karnataka by now. However, due to the actor's refusal to apologise, the film has not seen a release in the state. The matter is now pending in court, and a final decision regarding its release in Karnataka is expected on June 10.

In light of the controversy, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association wrote to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), requesting support for the film's release. In an interaction with ETV Bharat, KFCC President Narasimhalu addressed the issue and clarified the Chamber's stance. "We are not creating any hurdles for the release of the film. The decision not to screen the film was made by the distributors themselves. We have no objections," he said.

Narasimhalu also revealed that the Chamber had responded to the Tamil producers' letter, informing them about the current developments and the resistance posed by pro-Kannada organisations. "Tamil films earn Rs 100 to Rs 200 crores in Karnataka annually, and such disputes can have a lasting impact," he added.

The Tamil Producers Association said in their letter that Kamal Haasan's words were expressed with affection and in no way intended to insult the Kannada language. They referred to the strong friendship which has existed between the Tamil film industry and the Kannada film industry. They referenced Kannada actors who have acted in Tamil films in a spirit of friendship, including Sudeep, Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Kishore, Duniya Vijay, and Achyuth Kumar.

The association urged the Chamber to ensure that the dispute does not damage this inter-industry bond. They also referenced recent statements made by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Booker Prize-winning author Geetanjali Shree (Banu Mushtaq in Kannada) about the linguistic tolerance of Kannada-speaking people. The letter concluded by reiterating that Kamal Haasan has deep respect for the Kannada language and that his words were misinterpreted.

READ MORE

  1. Madras HC Bans Illegal Streaming Of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life On 793 Websites Ahead Of Release
  2. Thug Life X Review: Kamal Haasan Delivers Powerful Performance In 'Predictable' Gangster Drama
  3. RCB Stampede: Anushka Sharma 'Heartbroken'; Kamal Haasan And Others Grieve Over Bengaluru Tragedy

Hyderabad: The recently released Tamil film Thug Life, starring veteran actor Kamal Haasan, has been facing controversy in Karnataka due to comments made by the actor. At the audio launch of Thug Life, Kamal Haasan said, "Kannada was born from Tamil." This statement sparked widespread outrage among Kannada-speaking communities.

If all had gone as planned, Thug Life was scheduled to release in Karnataka by now. However, due to the actor's refusal to apologise, the film has not seen a release in the state. The matter is now pending in court, and a final decision regarding its release in Karnataka is expected on June 10.

In light of the controversy, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association wrote to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), requesting support for the film's release. In an interaction with ETV Bharat, KFCC President Narasimhalu addressed the issue and clarified the Chamber's stance. "We are not creating any hurdles for the release of the film. The decision not to screen the film was made by the distributors themselves. We have no objections," he said.

Narasimhalu also revealed that the Chamber had responded to the Tamil producers' letter, informing them about the current developments and the resistance posed by pro-Kannada organisations. "Tamil films earn Rs 100 to Rs 200 crores in Karnataka annually, and such disputes can have a lasting impact," he added.

The Tamil Producers Association said in their letter that Kamal Haasan's words were expressed with affection and in no way intended to insult the Kannada language. They referred to the strong friendship which has existed between the Tamil film industry and the Kannada film industry. They referenced Kannada actors who have acted in Tamil films in a spirit of friendship, including Sudeep, Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Kishore, Duniya Vijay, and Achyuth Kumar.

The association urged the Chamber to ensure that the dispute does not damage this inter-industry bond. They also referenced recent statements made by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Booker Prize-winning author Geetanjali Shree (Banu Mushtaq in Kannada) about the linguistic tolerance of Kannada-speaking people. The letter concluded by reiterating that Kamal Haasan has deep respect for the Kannada language and that his words were misinterpreted.

READ MORE

  1. Madras HC Bans Illegal Streaming Of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life On 793 Websites Ahead Of Release
  2. Thug Life X Review: Kamal Haasan Delivers Powerful Performance In 'Predictable' Gangster Drama
  3. RCB Stampede: Anushka Sharma 'Heartbroken'; Kamal Haasan And Others Grieve Over Bengaluru Tragedy

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KAMAL HAASAN CONTROVERSYTHUG LIFE RELEASE IN KARNATAKAKAMAL HAASANTHUG LIFETAMIL PRODUCERS LETTER TO KANNADA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.