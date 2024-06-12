Kevin Jonas Undergoes Surgery for Skin Cancer, Shares Health Update on Instagram - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Priyanka Chopra's brother-in-law, pop singer Kevin Jonas has recently been diagnosed with skin cancer, for which he had to undergo surgery. The singer's health update came to light when he shared a video on his Instagram account, documenting his hospitalisation and subsequent treatment for a mole. Upon admission, medical professionals discovered that the mole was, in fact, a skin cancer.

In the video, Kevin Jonas shared his experience, warning his audience of the importance of regular mole checks. He began by stating, "Today, I'm getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head," and proceeded to zoom in on the affected area, emphasising the gravity of the situation. The video's caption served as a reminder, urging viewers to prioritise their health by getting their moles checked. "Friendly reminder to get your moles checked," he wrote.

The video also featured footage of Kevin post-surgery, with a gauze tape covering his forehead. The video has sparked concern among fans, who are now acutely aware of the potential dangers of seemingly innocuous warts. Many are speculating about the circumstances that led to the wart's transformation into skin cancer, while others are extending their well-wishes for Kevin's speedy recovery.

This health update comes on the heels of Nick Jonas's own health revelation, in which he disclosed that he had got flu, due to which their upcoming tour is postponed until August. Notably, Kevin shares a close bond with Priyanka Chopra. In the past, Kevin has accompanied Nick to India, where they have performed together in concert.