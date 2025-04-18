ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 X Reactions: Akshay Kumar Starrer Wins Hearts For Its 'Authenticity', R Madhavan's Villainous Role Leaves Fans Stunned

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, impresses audiences with its heart-wrenching authenticity, powerful performances, and gripping portrayal of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Published : April 18, 2025 at 10:30 AM IST

Updated : April 18, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated historical drama Kesari Chapter 2, the untold story of Jallianwala Bagh, hit the silver screens on April 18, and it certainly did not disappoint audiences and critics. Featuring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in lead roles, the film is being lauded for the intensity of the performances, gripping narrative, and depth of emotion conveyed on screen.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aruna Bhatia, Adar Poonawalla, Anand Tiwari, and Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The story follows the brave lawyer C Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar) who tries to find the truth behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Viewers have taken to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement over the film, citing the gripping story and the stellar performances. In fact, many netizens dubbed the film "a must watch," appreciating its "goosebump-inducing moments," and "heart-wrenchingly authenticity".

One user tweeted, "#KesariChapter2 release today. #AkshayKumar is looking in good form in a role that needed an actor of substance. Also, with #RMadhavan as the opposing force excellent. #AnanyaPanday looking good & perfect according to story demand."

Another wrote, " #kesari2 has been seen! Blockbuster stuff! Solid assured storytelling! @akshaykumar in full form! Goosebump moments!! All departments top notch! Whatte BGM! Picture hit hai!!"

A tweet read, "#KesariChapter2 is a powerful & emotionally charged film, this historical drama brings to life the tragic events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre with heart-wrenching authenticity.... performance by #AkshayKumar & @ActorMadhavan. Must watch movie."

R Madhavan's portrayal of the antagonist has also drawn significant praise, with fans lauding his ability to make audiences "hate his character" convincingly, much like his recent roles in Shaitaan and Test. "#RMadhavan make sure that whenever he played villain role, you hate that character. First #shaitaan and #TEST now its #KesariChapter2," a user tweeted.

A fan wrote, "#KesariChapter2 will cross the lifetime of #Skyforce very easily. It has goosebumps moments and very proud moment shots."

With a runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes, the film also features Steven Hartley, Mark Bennington, Sammy Jonas Heaney, and Alexx O'Nell in supporting roles.

