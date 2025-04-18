ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 X Reactions: Akshay Kumar Starrer Wins Hearts For Its 'Authenticity', R Madhavan's Villainous Role Leaves Fans Stunned

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated historical drama Kesari Chapter 2, the untold story of Jallianwala Bagh, hit the silver screens on April 18, and it certainly did not disappoint audiences and critics. Featuring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in lead roles, the film is being lauded for the intensity of the performances, gripping narrative, and depth of emotion conveyed on screen.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aruna Bhatia, Adar Poonawalla, Anand Tiwari, and Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The story follows the brave lawyer C Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar) who tries to find the truth behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Viewers have taken to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement over the film, citing the gripping story and the stellar performances. In fact, many netizens dubbed the film "a must watch," appreciating its "goosebump-inducing moments," and "heart-wrenchingly authenticity".

One user tweeted, "#KesariChapter2 release today. #AkshayKumar is looking in good form in a role that needed an actor of substance. Also, with #RMadhavan as the opposing force excellent. #AnanyaPanday looking good & perfect according to story demand."