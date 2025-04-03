Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Netizens Praise Akshay Kumar-R Madhavan Faceoff But Some Call It 'Flat And Simple'

Hyderabad: The trailer of Kesari Chapter 2 was released on Thursday, giving audiences a glimpse into a riveting historical courtroom drama. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, revisits a significant yet lesser-known chapter of India's struggle against the British Empire.

In this movie, Akshay Kumar plays C Sankaran Nair, a prominent lawyer during colonial times, who challenges the British Empire in court over a massacre. The trailer opens by showing powerful emotional scenes of the situation before revealing a fraught trial. R Madhavan plays the lawyer Neville McKinley, who defends the British Crown, and Ananya Panday appears as a student studying law in the UK. Justice, strength, and an indomitable country struggling for its rights intertwine in the trailer.

As soon as the trailer was unveiled, netizens took to social media to share their reactions. Many praised Akshay Kumar's powerful screen presence and the intense drama promised by the film. A user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "AKSHAY KUMAR - R MADHAVAN - ANANYA PANDAY: 'KESARI CHAPTER 2' TRAILER IS HERE… 18 APRIL RELEASE… A solid, fabulous trailer... A fight that shook the entire nation... #KesariChapter2Trailer."

Another user expressed excitement, stating, "What a trailer!!!!! Akshay+Ananya+R Madhavan. The power-packed #KesariChapter2 trailer is out now! A history that must be told unfolds on the big screen, leaving you wanting more. Watch it in theatres on 18th April!"

The film's intense visuals and dramatic undertones also drew appreciation from audiences, with one tweet reading, "Wow, what a trailer! It looks so exciting and promises to be packed with drama and emotion. The visuals are extremely intense, giving off an A-rated vibe. Seated for Absolute Cinema."

Fans of Akshay Kumar were particularly thrilled about his portrayal of a Malayali lawyer. A comment read, "Akshay playing the role of a keralite bro..safe to say this year belongs to him both acting-wise and box office-wise. #KesariChapter2."

Another user praised the actor's recent streak of successful performances, writing, "Khiladi of Bollywood @akshaykumar after the success of #skyforce coming up with new and solid performance in #KesariChapter2. Can't wait to watch in the theatre."

However, not all reactions were overwhelmingly positive. Some viewers found the trailer underwhelming, with one remarking, "No goosebump moment in #KesariChapter2 trailer. The trailer is flat and simple. #AnanyaPanday as an advocate will be a big letdown as she can't, don't know why makers choose her. Shera uth jara song made the teaser goosebumps, which was missing."

Kesari Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film Kesari, which chronicled the events leading up to the Battle of Saragarhi, a historic conflict where 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. The first installment starred Parineeti Chopra alongside Akshay Kumar. With the promise of unveiling an untold yet significant chapter of India's past, Kesari: Chapter 2 is set to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.