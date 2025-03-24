Kesari Chapter 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar Brings the Horrors of Jallianwala Bagh to Life

Hyderabad: The long-awaited teaser for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has finally been unveiled, providing viewers with a chilling experience of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and starring Akshay Kumar as Sir C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who challenged the British Empire after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh incident. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective.

The teaser offers a different style of storytelling, opening with an eerie twenty to thirty seconds of background sound before any visuals are shown. The sounds are the wails of victims and the dire cries from those being slaughtered at Jallianwala Bagh. Lines like, 'Please stop, for god,' or 'Shoot them,' or 'The gates are locked,' showcase the unimaginable horror. The teaser even includes a disclaimer, which reads: "These visuals are too horrific for us to display."

Next up, Akshay's character Sir C Sankaran Nair dominates the scene. Nair is shown fighting a legal case to expose British crimes. Based on the book, The Case That Shook The Empire by Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat, Kesari Chapter 2 seeks to explore the aftermath of the massacre and the trials that followed it. R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday join Kumar in the film, adding to the star power.

The first entry in the series, Kesari (2019), featured the iconic Battle of Saragarhi when 21 Sikh soldiers defended against the 10,000 Afghan tribesmen. In Kesari Chapter 2, the franchise presents another moment in the history of India's freedom struggle. The film is set for release worldwide on April 18, 2025, six years after its hit prequel.