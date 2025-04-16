Kesari Chapter 2: All You Need To Know About Akshay Kumar Starrer Based On The Case That Shook The Empire

Hyderabad: Bollywood is gearing up for one of the most anticipated historical dramas of the year, Kesari Chapter 2. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, is scheduled to be released on April 18, 2025, which coincides with Good Friday. The Hindi-language historical courtroom drama, directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, has already generated excitement due to its compelling trailer and soundtrack.

Inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Kesari Chapter 2 takes audiences into the aftermath of one of India's darkest historical events - the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film sheds light on the legal and emotional battle that followed, focusing on the courageous stand taken by C Sankaran Nair, one of India's foremost barristers, against the might of the British Empire.

Akshay Kumar steps into the role of C Sankaran Nair, guaranteed to be a convincing and emotional performance. Ananya Panday plays the character of Dilreet Gill, and R Madhavan portrays Neville McKinley, a key figure on the opposing side. The detestable character of General Reginald Dyer, the man responsible for the massacre, is played by Simon Paisley Day.

The film's 3-minute, 2-second trailer provides a compelling insight into the heated courtroom drama and the conflict between Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's characters. The trailer, which features emotionally charged dialogues and dramatic moments, has heightened audience expectations.

The film, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, has a runtime of 135 minutes and 6 seconds (2 hours, 15 minutes, and 6 seconds). The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film an 'A' (Adult) rating.

The first song in the film, O Shera - Teer The Taj, is an emotional, patriotic song that evokes feelings of sacrifice and resistance while adding to the film's existing patriotic zeal. With its gripping story, historical significance, and a top-tier cast, Kesari Chapter 2 is proving to be a touching cinematic homage to a valiant chapter in India's freedom struggle.